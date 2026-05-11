Jackson Blake Shooting Into Stardom

"Honestly, I'm just more comfortable," Blake said on the biggest difference between this year and last. "I think last year, I was nervous coming into it because I didn't know what to expect. So I've come into this year a little more confident, a little more comfortable, but obviously I still get a little bit nervous for these games because you have to be at your best and you have to perform for your team. You always have to give 100% out there no matter how you're feeling or what's going on. It's the most fun hockey though, right? This is what you dream of playing in as a kid. It's been good. Having fun."