'It Cost Us A Point': Rod Brind'Amour On Collapse Against Panthers, Seth Jarvis' Status

The Carolina Hurricanes blew a 3-0, third-period lead Friday night to lose 4-3 to the Florida Panthers in what was a frustrating game.

Some questionable calls and even more questionable hits helped fuel the Panthers' comeback as the Hurricanes also crumbled under the pressure.

After the game, Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour spoke with the media in Florida. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: I think Bus really just kept us in it. I didn't really love the game. We were able to capitalize and obviously should have won the game when you have a three-goal lead there. But at the end, two 6-on-5 goals, the details just weren't very good. We were kind of cheating for that next one instead of just doing it right and it cost us a point.



On Seth Jarvis' status: He got tripped and went right into the post. It's not good. He's gonna be out for a while.



On moving onto the game tomorrow: It's gonna be tough. You have a game like that where you obviously put a lot into it and now you have to turn around and go again. That's the league right now. It's part of being a pro. We have to find a way.

Hurricanes Star To be Out 'For A While' Following Violent Collision

Leading scorer Seth Jarvis sidelined indefinitely after a brutal collision. The Hurricanes face a significant challenge without their offensive spark.

Recent Articles

A True Leader Through and Through: What Teammates, Organization Have To Say About Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal

'There's Always A Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Logan Stankoven Battling Through Slump, Hoping To Turn Corner

10 Questions with Carolina Hurricanes Defenseman K'Andre Miller

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

A Perfect Storm: Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Making Most Of Opportunity

Hurricanes Rookie Goaltender Brandon Bussi Chasing NHL History On Unfathomable Start

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.