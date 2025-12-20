Hurricanes Star To be Out 'For A While' Following Violent Collision

The Carolina Hurricanes are preparing to be without leading goal scorer and star forward Seth Jarvis for the foreseeable future after the 23-year-old left Friday night's game against the Florida Panthers due to injury.

As Jarvis was coming down the wing with speed in overtime, Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues tripped him, causing the Canes winger to slam hard into the Florida net.

He was down on the ice for a while after that and eventually got up under his own power but went straight to the locker room.

Jarvis would not return to the game and afterwards, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour stated that the injury "wasn't good" and that Jarvis would be "out for a while."

No call was made on the trip.

It's a massive blow for both the team, as Jarvis was the Canes' leading goal scorer (19), and for Jarvis himself as his career year had him on the verge of qualifying for the Canadian Olympic team.

The Hurricanes will just need to hold faith that the injury isn't as bad as it seems and that Jarvis can recover quickly, else it may be a tough stretch without him.

Recent Articles

A True Leader Through and Through: What Teammates, Organization Have To Say About Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal

'There's Always A Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Logan Stankoven Battling Through Slump, Hoping To Turn Corner

10 Questions with Carolina Hurricanes Defenseman K'Andre Miller

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

A Perfect Storm: Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Making Most Of Opportunity

Hurricanes Rookie Goaltender Brandon Bussi Chasing NHL History On Unfathomable Start

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.