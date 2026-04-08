'It's Not The Goal We Want': Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svechnikov, Rod Brind'Amour On Clinching Division, OT Win Over Bruins

Slavin nets OT winner, clinching division. Hear from Brind'Amour, Svechnikov, and the hero on their thrilling victory and playoff aspirations.
The Carolina Hurricanes clinched first place in the Metropolitan Division thanks to a 6-5 overtime win over the Boston Bruins Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Jaccob Slavin and Andrei Svechnikov spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: I thought we played really well. You know, we had some breakdowns, a couple, and they made us pay. They really capitalized on those breakdowns. But I liked the way our group responded though on everything. Overall real positive.
On Logan Stankoven's hot hand: If you're getting the opportunities, that's all you can ask really. They were gonna go in and that's what's happening. We talked about that. It was just a matter of time and now he's in a stretch where they're all going in. I mean, tonight's goal probably wasn't the prettiest, but he's kind of making up for all those ones he's hit off the post and all those chances missed. They've been around it, that line, really all year.
On Jalen Chatfield's status: I don't really have anything. That's the problem... I mean, everyone has to deal with it, but you worry at this time of year going into these games. It's tough. I don't know, but I don't have an update though.
On overtime: Everyone draws it up a little differently, but that's how you draw it up, you know? You win the draw, you get puck possession, you get the right guys out, you hang onto it, get the right guys out and then you make the play. That's what the talent is supposed to do. Doesn't always work that way obviously.
On Sebastian Aho's game-winning assist: It's a high-end play. There were a couple in the third, almost the exact same play and the goalie got over and robbed Fishy on that one, but it was good to see Slavo get that one. I don't think he had scored yet this year, so good timing for it.
On Andrei Svechnikov: He's been solid. Impactful. That's the kind of player that he is and we need him to be. That's plain and simple. You talk about impactful whether he's on the scoresheet or not, but it also helps when he's on the scoresheet because those guys are counted on to do that too.
On winning the division: That's all you can get at this point. It started in September, but really we started back whenever we finished last year. That's the first thing, win your division. Now if we can win the conference, great, but when that ends, we flip the page and we get the opportunity to fight for what everyone's been trying to get at for a long time.
Jaccob Slavin
On his overtime winner: I kind of just jumped on and saw the play developing on the other side so I was like, 'Oh, I'll try to go there,' and then Fish made an unbelievable pass. It's good to get that first one.
On winning the division: I mean, it's good. It means we put in a lot of work this season and to do that is still a big accomplishment, but that's just one step along the way. Does it feel good? Yeah, but at the same time, it's not the goal that we want.
On if those were his shortest every OT shifts: I think so. I had probably, what? Not even 10 seconds of ice time in overtime? But we'll take it. Jordo wins the draw and we just keep the puck for that whole time. That's part of overtime.
On the second period: We had a really good second period. I feel like there's been times this year lately that our second periods haven't been great, so to have a really good second period and get back on top of the game was huge for us. We just have to be able to play a full 60 going into the playoffs here and be able to play that way and not let games get away and out of hand like that. We have to keep games tight and not give up that much. But it was a huge win. Just have to keep going.
On going scoreless until this point: It's been a weird year for me. I mean, I don't really worry about points as it is. Just try to make sure I'm doing my job and just make sure I'm ready for playoffs. We'll just say I'm saving them for the playoffs.
On if there's any hesitation going hard to the net in OT: Not necessarily at 3-on-3. At 3-on-3, it's kind of a different mindset. A little different. I feel like you have to have a little bit of an offensive mindset in 3-on-3. Svechy had just got out there and he was fresh, so I knew we had forwards back. But yeah, it is weird for me to lean more offensive than defensive, for sure.
Andrei Svechnikov
On scoring 30 goals: Obviously it's been a good season so far and it's kind of a hard game right now, but it's all about the playoffs.
On shaking off a tough start to the year: Yeah, I mean, that would have helped a little bit when you go 10 games without a point. That's what happened this season, but I mean, I just kept working and focused on what I can do. That's what I did.
On the overtime: I thought I was beating the guy and then he wasn't there. Then I turn around and obviously Fishy was there so I passed it to him. He just made an unbelievable play.
On winning the division: Pretty good. Doesn't mean anything to be honest, but just means all season we've been grinding away and all the boys have just been battling for each other and winning the games. But like I said, it's all about the playoffs.
On the physicality of the game: It was physical. I think against Ottawa it was physical as well. It's like playoffs games right now and I'm sure it's going to get more physical.
On if he feels he's fully back to the player he knows he's capable of being: I mean, to be honest, even if I go back two years ago, I always feel this way. I know what kind of player I am and I know what I can bring to the team. I just like those people that say I had the ACL, that's why I slowed down, but that's all excuses. Like I said, I know what kind of player I am.
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