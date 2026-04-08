'It's Not The Goal We Want': Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svechnikov, Rod Brind'Amour On Clinching Division, OT Win Over Bruins

On the game: I thought we played really well. You know, we had some breakdowns, a couple, and they made us pay. They really capitalized on those breakdowns. But I liked the way our group responded though on everything. Overall real positive.



On Logan Stankoven's hot hand: If you're getting the opportunities, that's all you can ask really. They were gonna go in and that's what's happening. We talked about that. It was just a matter of time and now he's in a stretch where they're all going in. I mean, tonight's goal probably wasn't the prettiest, but he's kind of making up for all those ones he's hit off the post and all those chances missed. They've been around it, that line, really all year.



On Jalen Chatfield's status: I don't really have anything. That's the problem... I mean, everyone has to deal with it, but you worry at this time of year going into these games. It's tough. I don't know, but I don't have an update though.



On overtime: Everyone draws it up a little differently, but that's how you draw it up, you know? You win the draw, you get puck possession, you get the right guys out, you hang onto it, get the right guys out and then you make the play. That's what the talent is supposed to do. Doesn't always work that way obviously.



On Sebastian Aho's game-winning assist: It's a high-end play. There were a couple in the third, almost the exact same play and the goalie got over and robbed Fishy on that one, but it was good to see Slavo get that one. I don't think he had scored yet this year, so good timing for it.



On Andrei Svechnikov: He's been solid. Impactful. That's the kind of player that he is and we need him to be. That's plain and simple. You talk about impactful whether he's on the scoresheet or not, but it also helps when he's on the scoresheet because those guys are counted on to do that too.



On winning the division: That's all you can get at this point. It started in September, but really we started back whenever we finished last year. That's the first thing, win your division. Now if we can win the conference, great, but when that ends, we flip the page and we get the opportunity to fight for what everyone's been trying to get at for a long time.