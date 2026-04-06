'It Was Not A Good Night For Us': Rod Brind'Amour, Taylor Hall On Loss To Senators

On what the game came down to: Execution. That's a tough back-to-back to come into. They played yesterday, but they played early, but that's hockey. Montreal came in with kind of the same schedule and beat us at home. There's some things to take away. That's a playoff team. I don't know if they're going to make the playoffs, but that's a team that plays playoff hockey and so it's a good test for what we're going to see. They have that desperation and we're going to have to match that in a couple of weeks.



On scoring his 300th career goal: It's nice. This is the closest arena to my hometown. My dad was here and stuff, so the result excluded, team-wise, it's nice to score. I haven't been scoring a ton lately. Our line's been playing well, but... Our line is going to be key going forward here and we all have to chip in. It was nice to do that tonight.



On the third period: They play well, they play well at home, they play with a lot of speed. If you're not able to sustain zone time in their end, they break pucks out quickly and they're on the attack very fast with some good, heavy players. They have a good blend of speed and size. But yeah, they overwhelmed us just like we do to teams when we're on. It's the same thing. It's a good example of what it feels like when we're on. What we did to the Islanders last night was something similar. Just give them credit. But that's the kind of hockey we're gonna need to play in a couple of weeks.



On this potentially being a future first-round matchup: I think it's two teams that play similarly. It'd be a good test. They're a hungry team, they're fast, but we'll be fine. Whoever we play, it's really up in the air right now, but we're looking forward to it.