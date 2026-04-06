'It Was Not A Good Night For Us': Rod Brind'Amour, Taylor Hall On Loss To Senators
Brind'Amour critiques a flat performance. Hall reflects on his 300th goal and matching playoff intensity after the Senators' decisive victory.
The Carolina Hurricanes saw their three-game winning streak snapped Sunday night as the Canes fell 6-3 to the Ottawa Senators.
Carolina struck first and managed to keep the game close, but eventually the Senators overwhelmed them in the third.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour spoke with the media in Ottawa. Here's what he had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: We were pretty flat and just doing things that you're not going to win doing. Just not winning any 50/50 pucks, faceoffs were terrible, not starting with the puck, bad pinches, bad penalties. The list goes on and on. Yet somehow, we were still in the game there for a while. It was not a good night for us.
On Logan Stankoven's scoring uptick: That lines been the one bright spot all year and they've never really come off of it. They've been pretty solid and he was again good. Hallsy got a goal too at the end by not giving up. But can't win with just one line. You have to have other contributors and we didn't have that tonight.
On Taylor Hall reaching 300 career goals: He's been a great player for a long time obviously. I think that kind of goes without saying. But since he's been with us, I don't know if he's reinvented himself, but he's certainly playing like he did maybe 10 years ago. He's been a bright spot for us.
On if Ottawa overwhelmed them in the third period: I mean, they were the better team all game. It wasn't a one-goal game. We were lucky to be one goal, but we just couldn't kill penalties. Like I said, they were by far the better team. It wasn't close. But we certainly didn't make it too hard on them.
Taylor Hall
On what the game came down to: Execution. That's a tough back-to-back to come into. They played yesterday, but they played early, but that's hockey. Montreal came in with kind of the same schedule and beat us at home. There's some things to take away. That's a playoff team. I don't know if they're going to make the playoffs, but that's a team that plays playoff hockey and so it's a good test for what we're going to see. They have that desperation and we're going to have to match that in a couple of weeks.
On scoring his 300th career goal: It's nice. This is the closest arena to my hometown. My dad was here and stuff, so the result excluded, team-wise, it's nice to score. I haven't been scoring a ton lately. Our line's been playing well, but... Our line is going to be key going forward here and we all have to chip in. It was nice to do that tonight.
On the third period: They play well, they play well at home, they play with a lot of speed. If you're not able to sustain zone time in their end, they break pucks out quickly and they're on the attack very fast with some good, heavy players. They have a good blend of speed and size. But yeah, they overwhelmed us just like we do to teams when we're on. It's the same thing. It's a good example of what it feels like when we're on. What we did to the Islanders last night was something similar. Just give them credit. But that's the kind of hockey we're gonna need to play in a couple of weeks.
On this potentially being a future first-round matchup: I think it's two teams that play similarly. It'd be a good test. They're a hungry team, they're fast, but we'll be fine. Whoever we play, it's really up in the air right now, but we're looking forward to it.
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