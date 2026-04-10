'Lot Of Fun Out There Up And Down The Lineup': Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On Beatdown Of Blackhawks

Depth shines as Hurricanes dominate Blackhawks 7-2, even with seven starters sidelined. Stankoven and Jankowski led the charge with two goals apiece.
The Carolina Hurricanes embarrassed the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night, beating them 7-2 at the United Center despite Carolina resting seven starters.
Logan Stankoven and Mark Jankowski each had a pair of goals and William Carrier had three assists in the win.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Stankoven, Jankowski and Carrier spoke with the media in Chicago. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: It was a great start. You score on the first shift and that just set the tone. It's obviously better to play ahead and then we didn't really have too many lapses in the game. I thought we just played a solid road game. Obviously had some big plays by Stanks and actually Will Carrier made some real nice offensive plays and Janks finishing those for some goals. Overall, just everybody had their hand in it.
On Will Carrier: Will can do these kinds of things. We've seen him hang onto pucks and obviously he doesn't always cash in, but they did tonight. Again, it was a good effort from everyone.
On the team not missing a beat despite missing seven regulars: Like I said before the game about the guys we brought up, you have to kind of know your people and they fit perfectly. They know how to play and they know how we play. Obviously they're not replacing the guys we had out, but it helps when you have guys that know what they're doing.
On Frederik Andersen making timely saves: That's what you need in a game like that. We had a couple gaffes, guys falls down and gives up a breakaway. You don't see that very often and that's a big turning point in the game if they score there. That was probably the save of the game for me.
On the goaltender interference call: That was an easy one. It for sure would have been called back, so there was no chance on that, but I just loved how Stanks... that was all an individual effort and what a finish, right? We've been talking about him all year and he went through that stretch where he wasn't scoring, but he was getting those chances and it was just a matter of time and clearly that's what's happening here lately.
On the team's scoring depth: That's how we have to be to be successful. It's kind of how we're built. We need everyone to contribute and that's what you're seeing. When we're on it, that's kind of the game that you get.
On the recalls: I thought they did a great job. Like I said, it's not the easiest thing to throw all of them in, but I thought they did a great job. On the kill we used them and just everywhere. We had to put them in. There was no, 'Uh, oh. They're on the ice,' type of thing. Kudos to those guys.
On the guys that sat out: Everyone's dealing with something unfortunately. They could have played, I think, but we're at a point where if a guy's not close to a 100%, there's really no reason to throw him in.
Logan Stankoven
On winning big despite resting seven starters: I think it just goes to show how much depth we have. It's great when you can have some younger guys step in and fit in right away and feel really comfortable. I think we had a great start and it just kind of kept on going from there. It was nice to see everyone kind of chip in.
On his first goal: Don't do that too often, but I just saw off the draw a good chance to jump and kind of stole the puck and just tried to take it to the net and get it up. Luckily enough, I was able to beat the goalie.
On 11 different players getting on the scoring sheet: It just creates confidence for everybody and that's what we're gonna need in these last few games and into the playoffs. It's nice when everyone can chip in. It's great for the team, but it's also great individually. It makes everyone feel good.
On Nikolaj Ehlers: He's been awesome. Just another superstar. So fast and he can put the puck in the net. There's just games out there where he just takes over and he's the best player on the ice. It's great to have him on our side. He's gonna be a key contributor for us in the playoffs.
On Ehlers' defensive game: I think for him, playing with Staal and Martinook, those guys get a lot of the top line matchups for the other teams, so I think he's done a solid job of contributing with those guys and kind of stepping in and being able to provide offense while still being responsible defensively.
On reaching the 20-goal milestone for the first time in his career: It's awesome. It's what you dream of as a kid. A lot of work, for sure, and I know it's far from over. I'm gonna keep getting better every game and going into the playoffs, gaining experience and obviously each summer, I it's gonna be key for me. I think I'm far from a finished product and I just want to be the best version I can of myself.
On hitting his stride heading into the postseason: It's great. Like I said, I think it's a great confidence booster. There's times when it has been frustrating when you get a lot of chances and they don't go in, but I've kind of said to my linemates on the bench, for all the times they've set me up and I've missed or hit posts and it didn't go in, that it's kind of nice now that they are starting to fall and drop in for me. It's great.
Mark Jankowski
On the game: It was awesome. Everyone was contributing. It was a lot of fun out there up and down the lineup. Everyone played a role and did their part and it was a big team win. It was a lot of fun out there.
On winning big despite resting seven starters: It speaks to our depth and the style that we play. Just the way that we play, we can play with anyone no matter who's in or out of the lineup. Like I said, everyone stepped up and did a great job, all the guys that came up. They had great games and did a great job for us. I think it's just overall really impressive and really glad to see everyone contribute like that.
On Will Carrier's big offensive game: That was awesome. I was talking with him on the bench, he was laughing, having a good time. Skilled play maker. I mean, anyone in this league, when they have time to make plays like that, they can do it and Will especially had a good night. Three assists and three really nice assists at that. It was all good, crisp passes. Making plays at the blueline like that was fun to watch.
On Nicolas Deslauriers getting his first point as a Hurricane: That was awesome. Before my second one there, he was joking on the bench like, 'Guys, get me a touch, get me my first one,' so when he got the assist, he was just fired up. We got the puck for him, his first point as a Cane. He's been huge in our locker room and on the ice when he's been in. It's been a pleasure to play with him and it's great for him to get his first point there.
On playing a full 60: That's the identity of our team. We play a full 60. It was a great start obviously, Walks scoring I don't even know how early, but on the first shift. And then we played right through the final buzzer there. It was a great overall team effort and huge for us.
William Carrier
On winning big despite resting seven starters: I think there's a little bit of a trap you can fall in, but right off the bat, guys were buzzing and playing well. Kids were obviously, their adrenaline was flowing, so they were playing well for us.
On his line's offensive output: We got one for D-Lo there, his first one, so guys were fired up. Just working on your game making sure in the playoffs you can get those goals, so we're just trying to make plays when they're there and when they're not, don't force it.
On the dominant win: Our system is pretty straight up so anyone can squeeze right in. They play the same way down there, so they fit right in like they had been here all season with us. We got three more, so have to keep it rolling.
On Mark Jankowski: I mean, he scored four against me when I was in Vegas, so I know he can score goals. Whenever I'm out there, I'm trying to find him. He's got a deadly shot. Obviously he plays with a little more of the grinders out there, but he can score, for sure.
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