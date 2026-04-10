'Lot Of Fun Out There Up And Down The Lineup': Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On Beatdown Of Blackhawks

On the game: It was a great start. You score on the first shift and that just set the tone. It's obviously better to play ahead and then we didn't really have too many lapses in the game. I thought we just played a solid road game. Obviously had some big plays by Stanks and actually Will Carrier made some real nice offensive plays and Janks finishing those for some goals. Overall, just everybody had their hand in it.



On Will Carrier: Will can do these kinds of things. We've seen him hang onto pucks and obviously he doesn't always cash in, but they did tonight. Again, it was a good effort from everyone.



On the team not missing a beat despite missing seven regulars: Like I said before the game about the guys we brought up, you have to kind of know your people and they fit perfectly. They know how to play and they know how we play. Obviously they're not replacing the guys we had out, but it helps when you have guys that know what they're doing.



On Frederik Andersen making timely saves: That's what you need in a game like that. We had a couple gaffes, guys falls down and gives up a breakaway. You don't see that very often and that's a big turning point in the game if they score there. That was probably the save of the game for me.



On the goaltender interference call: That was an easy one. It for sure would have been called back, so there was no chance on that, but I just loved how Stanks... that was all an individual effort and what a finish, right? We've been talking about him all year and he went through that stretch where he wasn't scoring, but he was getting those chances and it was just a matter of time and clearly that's what's happening here lately.



On the team's scoring depth: That's how we have to be to be successful. It's kind of how we're built. We need everyone to contribute and that's what you're seeing. When we're on it, that's kind of the game that you get.



On the recalls: I thought they did a great job. Like I said, it's not the easiest thing to throw all of them in, but I thought they did a great job. On the kill we used them and just everywhere. We had to put them in. There was no, 'Uh, oh. They're on the ice,' type of thing. Kudos to those guys.



On the guys that sat out: Everyone's dealing with something unfortunately. They could have played, I think, but we're at a point where if a guy's not close to a 100%, there's really no reason to throw him in.