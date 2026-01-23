'Obviously It's Not One Of Our Fortes': Rod Brind'Amour, Joel Nystrom, Jordan Staal On Shootout Loss To Chicago

On the power play going essentially -1 for 5: It was a tough night for those guys. We did have some good looks, just we didn't bury them. And then you can't give up a shorty in a tight game. When you look back, that's probably the difference.



On the team's response goals: It was tough. Get down, but they just kept playing. A good play by Stanks there to get us right back in the game and get us a point. Had our opportunities. Obviously shootouts... you get to that point, it is what it is.



On Alexander Nikishin's fight: Well, you know, we're learning some new things about him. He can obviously handle himself if need be. We don't necessarily want to see him doing that a lot, but obviously he can handle himself. Good to see.



On how he views games his team fights back into even if it is a loss: Whether you win a game or loss it, you're going to find positives and negatives and obviously work with both. There were some good things in that game. Not a lot, but I liked how we pushed back, got right back to it, got goals to tie it up a couple of times. Okay, that's great. But why did we get down? We'll figure that out too. Wasn't a great game by our top guys, a couple of non-factors, but that's more probably on the power play stuff. When they're out there, we have to make it count.



On Joel Nystrom: He's had a ton of opportunities just like that, so it was nice to see him finally get one. Obviously it was a big goal at the time too. It's been a while waiting for that one.



On if what he sees at practice plays into his shootout philosophy for choosing who goes: Yep. Obviously it's not one of our fortes, but we practice them every day and some guys have some moves. But it's different in a live game. That's a bit of the problem. Their goalie made some nice saves, Freddie did too. It is what it is.



On Frederik Andersen's performance: He played pretty well, I thought. You take the shootout and obviously he was really good. Made some good saves there. That game wasn't about goaltending though, that's for sure. Their guy played good and our guy did too. There were other areas we needed to be better.