Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
10 Questions With Rookie Phenom Brandon Bussi cover image

10 Questions With Rookie Phenom Brandon Bussi

Ryan Henkel
2h
Partner
181Members·2.2KPosts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ryan Henkel
2h
Updated at Jan 21, 2026, 19:50
Partner

Rookie goalie Brandon Bussi reveals his favorite comedies, dream European escapes, and who inspired his NHL dominance. Get to know the Carolina Hurricanes' rising star.

Carolina Hurricanes rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi is setting all kinds records in his first ever NHL season.

The 27-year-old netminder has been one of the league's top goalies this season, with a 18-3-1 record, as he's helped keep Carolina as one of the league's top teams.

So I sat down with Bussi for a short Q&A to help give fans a little more insight into the rookie phenom.

Bussi's heroic saves powered the Hurricanes to a gritty victory, overcoming a physical contest and a fast Sabres attack with game-altering stops.
thehockeynews.comBrandon Bussi Puts On A Show As Hurricanes Best Sabres In Heated, Physical ContestBussi's heroic saves powered the Hurricanes to a gritty victory, overcoming a physical contest and a fast Sabres attack with game-altering stops.

1. Favorite Movie, Book or Musical Artist?

I'll go movie. I'm into... I don't even know if you want to call them classics, but like the older comedies like Wedding Crashers, Step Brothers. Those are some of my favorites. Will Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Adam Sandler. Any of those kinds of movies I tend to lean toward that direction.

2. If You Weren't a Hockey Player, What Would You Want To Do As a Career?

I think a lot of people would answer golf. I'm obviously not good enough for that, but golf would be a lot of fun. When I was going to school, I was also studying to be an accountant, so I think I probably would have went that route (Bussi still has one year of college left to finish out his degree).

3. Favorite Spots In Raleigh?

Brier Creek. That Epic Chophouse is really good and in that shopping center, there's a few really good restaurants there. That's a good place, but still exploring a little bit.

4. Dream Vacation Destination?

Probably somewhere in Europe. Italy, Greece, Spain, France. One of those would be pretty cool.

Are you more of an explorer than a relaxer?

I like to think I'm a relaxer, but I think as a dream vacation, that'd be really cool to go something there.

5. Favorite Food/Meal?

I love steak, I love sushi, pasta — I'm Italian, so — but it depends on the day of the week.

Do you cook at all?

I do. I'm pretty meat and potatoes — no pun intended there. Like steak, a carb and a veggie. My fiancée is big with the crockpot and more the bigger meals, but I think we both bring a little bit to the table.

6. How Do You Decompress After A Game?

Watch Netlix. Chill. I'm pretty chill once I leave the rink. It's kind of out of my mind whether it's good or bad. I savor it in the moment and then I go home and I'm just an average person.

7. Favorite Player to Watch Growing Up?

Henrik Lundqvist was my guy. I was a Rangers fan growing up and so my prime years of growing up, he was the king of New York. 

Did you model your game after him?

I wouldn't say I did anyone specific, maybe a little bit of Price when he was in his prime just with how controlled he was and stuff, but I think I kind of bring a little bit of multiple guys. In a sense, my own game.

8. Who Has The Hardest Shot You've Ever Faced?

Obviously we have a bunch of guys here on the team that can rip it, but I won't say anyone here just so no one gets upset. A teammate of mine at Western Michigan, Ethen Frank who's with the Capitals, he's got one of those heavy shots. I'll also give two more shoutouts to some Western guys: Ronnie Attard and Michael Joyaux were two guys who could bring the heat from the point. But Frankie being a forward, he was in Ovi's spot on the power play, obviously not doing it like that, but still.

9. What Goes Through Your Mind When You're Backing Up In a Game?

I try to watch the game. Obviously if something happens and I have to go in, then I can quickly dial in, but I try to stay pretty relaxed. There'd be a lot to harp on or a lot of unnecessary energy used if I'm staying too invested, but I'm pretty chill. I try to be laid back and supportive of the boys.

10. Favorite Hockey Memory?

I feel like it's probably got to be this year. My first game. I think it's something you work really hard for to have that opportunity to do that. There's a lot of cool moments along the way in terms of milestones like playing in the USHL, college and all that stuff, but I think it all builds up to that moment. 

Recent Articles

Carolina Hurricanes Reportedly Weighing Offers For Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Hurricanes Acquire Former First-Rounder In Late Night Trade

'There's Always A Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Logan Stankoven Battling Through Slump, Hoping To Turn Corner

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov To Have Surgery; Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis Snubbed; Not Named To Team Canada's Olympic Roster

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Players