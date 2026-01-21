10 Questions With Rookie Phenom Brandon Bussi

Obviously we have a bunch of guys here on the team that can rip it, but I won't say anyone here just so no one gets upset. A teammate of mine at Western Michigan, Ethen Frank who's with the Capitals, he's got one of those heavy shots. I'll also give two more shoutouts to some Western guys: Ronnie Attard and Michael Joyaux were two guys who could bring the heat from the point. But Frankie being a forward, he was in Ovi's spot on the power play, obviously not doing it like that, but still.

