10 Questions With Rookie Phenom Brandon Bussi

Carolina Hurricanes rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi is setting all kinds records in his first ever NHL season.
The 27-year-old netminder has been one of the league's top goalies this season, with a 18-3-1 record, as he's helped keep Carolina as one of the league's top teams.
So I sat down with Bussi for a short Q&A to help give fans a little more insight into the rookie phenom.
I'll go movie. I'm into... I don't even know if you want to call them classics, but like the older comedies like Wedding Crashers, Step Brothers. Those are some of my favorites. Will Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Adam Sandler. Any of those kinds of movies I tend to lean toward that direction.
I think a lot of people would answer golf. I'm obviously not good enough for that, but golf would be a lot of fun. When I was going to school, I was also studying to be an accountant, so I think I probably would have went that route (Bussi still has one year of college left to finish out his degree).
Brier Creek. That Epic Chophouse is really good and in that shopping center, there's a few really good restaurants there. That's a good place, but still exploring a little bit.
Probably somewhere in Europe. Italy, Greece, Spain, France. One of those would be pretty cool.
Are you more of an explorer than a relaxer?
I like to think I'm a relaxer, but I think as a dream vacation, that'd be really cool to go something there.
I love steak, I love sushi, pasta — I'm Italian, so — but it depends on the day of the week.
Do you cook at all?
I do. I'm pretty meat and potatoes — no pun intended there. Like steak, a carb and a veggie. My fiancée is big with the crockpot and more the bigger meals, but I think we both bring a little bit to the table.
Watch Netlix. Chill. I'm pretty chill once I leave the rink. It's kind of out of my mind whether it's good or bad. I savor it in the moment and then I go home and I'm just an average person.
Henrik Lundqvist was my guy. I was a Rangers fan growing up and so my prime years of growing up, he was the king of New York.
Did you model your game after him?
I wouldn't say I did anyone specific, maybe a little bit of Price when he was in his prime just with how controlled he was and stuff, but I think I kind of bring a little bit of multiple guys. In a sense, my own game.
Obviously we have a bunch of guys here on the team that can rip it, but I won't say anyone here just so no one gets upset. A teammate of mine at Western Michigan, Ethen Frank who's with the Capitals, he's got one of those heavy shots. I'll also give two more shoutouts to some Western guys: Ronnie Attard and Michael Joyaux were two guys who could bring the heat from the point. But Frankie being a forward, he was in Ovi's spot on the power play, obviously not doing it like that, but still.
I try to watch the game. Obviously if something happens and I have to go in, then I can quickly dial in, but I try to stay pretty relaxed. There'd be a lot to harp on or a lot of unnecessary energy used if I'm staying too invested, but I'm pretty chill. I try to be laid back and supportive of the boys.
I feel like it's probably got to be this year. My first game. I think it's something you work really hard for to have that opportunity to do that. There's a lot of cool moments along the way in terms of milestones like playing in the USHL, college and all that stuff, but I think it all builds up to that moment.
