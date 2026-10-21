'Our Depth Chipped In': Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikolaj Ehlers, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On Late Night Win In Vancouver

On the game: I thought we were good the whole night, it was just... they got a couple of goals. They're gonna score and we gave up a couple chances. A couple of weird ones, like we run into the goalie. But overall, we pretty much had control of what we wanted to do and got rewarded for it in the end.



On Nicolas Deslauriers: He's just a character player. Not really known for pucks in the net, but a couple nice ones. The first one especially. You root for guys like that to get a little recognition on the other end of things because they do a lot of the heavy lifting. Nice to see that happen tonight.



On Nikolaj Ehlers joining a line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake: It's three really talented players and you saw it there really on full display tonight. On the first goal, great shot, but a great pass. Then on the game winner, that's all [Ehlers]. Just unbelievable speed. You put those three together, it's a lot of skill. Sometimes that doesn't work, but it worked tonight.



On Juuso Valimaki's team debut: You know what, he played really well for not having played since training camp. That was a worry with throwing him into the lineup, but I thought he had his hands on the first goal, a quick-up pass. Then I thought he played well. Good on him to step in and contribute.



On Bradly Nadeau: Both Nads and Felix [Unger Sorum] are young kids still trying to find their way in this league and trying to give them a little bit of an opportunity tonight. I thought Nads had some good plays and some not so good plays, but on [the second Deslauriers] goal, that was a nice pass. He's got a lot of talent. We have a good group that has a lot of skill and talent now. We've added a lot of that and I think you saw that tonight.



On Pyotr Kochetkov's performance: You can't fault him on any of the goals. The way I look at, he made one big save that we needed which was a breakaway at the end of the second when the game was tied. That might have been all we needed, but we needed it. That's what goaltending is about. When we needed a big save, he gave it to us.

