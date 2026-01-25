'Our Goalie Won Us The Game': Rod Brind'Amour, Brandon Bussi, Taylor Hall On Win In Ottawa

On the game: Bussi was really good. I don't think they had a lot of second chances, like rebound opportunities, but he was really good on the first saves. For us, they're a good team. They've had some goaltending issues, but they carry play well and they play hard, finish checks all night. They made it hard on us and I don't know if it's the schedule or whatever, but we didn't have the energy to match it. But some nights you need to get bailed out. Some nights you win games you shouldn't. I feel like it all evens out in the end.



On Brandon Bussi: It's cool to see someone that really enjoys the game of hockey. Sometimes guys get called up and you can tell just by their preparation that they haven't been in the league for a long time. Bussi treats himself like a pro and like he's been around for a while. The way he talks and conducts himself, I think he's been ready for this. That's been cool to see. I think he enjoys every day, which is awesome to be around.



On the team starting to get on a roll: We've been going well. I think sometime after the new year, we've kind of had a couple meetings where it's just like, we've gotten away from the way we need to play and we straightened it out, but it was only for a couple of games at a time. Then finally, after the new year, I'd probably say like 10 games ago, we've just been dialed in how we need to do things, how we need to play. Tonight wasn't the best example of that, but for the most part, all four lines, if you look at the video, are playing the same way, with the same intensity and with the same attention to detail. That wins in this league, especially as the games pile up and you have less and less practice time. The way that you play as a team is very important.