Alexander Nikishin Absolutely Annihilates Opponent In First Career Fight

Nikishin's fists proved as formidable as his slapshot, delivering a swift, brutal knockout in his first NHL fight. His opponent learned a harsh lesson.
I think it's safe to say that the NHL is going to learn very quickly you shouldn't 'F' with Alexander Nikishin.
The Carolina Hurricanes rookie defenseman has been known for a while now for his booming slapshot and big hits, but he also demonstrated just how powerful his fists are too.
The 24-year-old Russian had his first career NHL fight on Thursday against Chicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore and man was it one-sided.
If that looks like the mismatch of the century on paper — Nikishin (6-foot-3, 218lbs); Moore (5-foot-11, 188lbs) — you'd be right.
And Nikishin wasn't even the one to instigate the fight either is what makes it even crazier.
The Canes defenseman had laid a big hit on Chicago's Nick Lardis along the boards and Moore immediately went after Nikishin and clearly challenged him.
Nikishin seemed unwilling at first, but eventually obliged and within seconds, the fight was over as the Hurricanes defenseman fed Moore three quick right hands to drop him, before delivering an emphatic fourth as the Blackhawks was falling to the ice.
Moore had an open cut on his face as he skated off the ice and you could tell from his wide-eyed expression that he knew he made quite the miscalculation.
Also probably not the best 21st birthday present that the American centerman will receive this year, but hey, you know what they say...
