'Our Guys Just Played The Way We Want Them To': Seth Jarvis, K'Andre Miller, Jackson Blake, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Islanders

On his celebration following his first goal: I've been working on trying to dunk, so working on my vertical. Gotta shout out Billy B [Strength and Conditioning coach Bill Burniston] for getting me right and yeah, I'm getting there.



On getting some goal luck: Nice to score on a goalie and not an empty net, so that's a stepping stone. I've had a lot of chances and, you know, that's one thing. You know you're doing something right when you're creating like that, but to see it go in is huge.



On missing out on the hat trick empty netter: I thought Svechy was going, so I was holding it and then all of a sudden, I held it too long and had no idea how much time was left and so I was just like, 'Just get it in.' I mean, I'm not looking for the hat trick there, but it would have been nice.



On playing desperate teams down the stretch: It's huge when you play teams that are kind of on that bubble, it's good for you to prep for the playoffs. I think it's better than playing teams who are maybe eliminated and are just going out there looking for points and stuff like that. So we played a really good team and I'm really proud of how we came out and handled it.



On the schedule: No, not really. It's been a lot, but we hold ourselves to a high standard, so I expect us to come out the same way we did tonight and kind of carry that momentum we built on today. I'm expecting the same hard game. [Ottawa] is trying to make a push, so we just have to be ready for it.



On setting up Sebastian Aho's shorthanded goal: Slavo made a great play there kind of holding onto it and letting me and Fishy get up ice. I think that's something we've gotten a lot better at with our D, at least when me and Fishy are out there. They know we're looking for offense, so they've done a really good job of just holding onto it and letting us get space. I mean, great pass by Slavo and then just executing was the biggest thing. Fishy scoring was huge.



On the key to balancing offense and defense while on the PK: It's just knowing what the number one job is and that's to kill the penalty. I think when you start flirting with cheating too hard, that's when it kind of bites you in the butt. So just knowing what the number one goal is and then being on the power play, you know you're not always hustling back as hard as you should. So just knowing you can take advantage and kind of just knowing when.



On appreciating the moments as the season winds down: Obviously goal number one from the start of the season is making the playoffs, so being able to clinch, and now it's just about making sure we're ready for when that time comes and whoever we play against. Just one step at a time, but clinching is definitely a cool feeling.



On playing with Sebastian Aho: It's just about having fun. We're getting a lot better at knowing what each other is thinking, so whenever there's a chance, I know he's going to be up the ice, so it's just trying to feel where he is on the ice and read off of him. He does such a good job of getting open and creating chaos a little bit out there. It's a lot of fun to be out there with him.