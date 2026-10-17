Special Teams Pushes Hurricanes Past Jets; Win Streak Hits Seven

Carolina Hurricanes
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James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 10:57 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 10:57 PM
A lethal power play and stone-cold penalty kill fueled Carolina's seventh straight victory as they overcame defensive miscues to outlast the Jets.
The Carolina Hurricanes won their seventh game in a row, defeating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Saturday evening at Canada Life Centre.
After a fairly even and uneventful first period, the Canes found their legs and really took it to the Jets.
However, a couple misplays and turnovers in their own end kept Winnipeg around. But the Hurricanes wouldn't be denied and they found the response they needed every time.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
A Perfect Special Teams Outing
There wasn't a ton of penalties called between the two teams, but the Hurricanes came up on the right side of each of them on Saturday.
The penalty kill came through once again, holding Winnipeg's lethal power play off the board on their lone chance even despite Jordan Staal being out and Sebastian Aho being in the box.
On the other side of the special teams coin, the power play converted on both of their chances, with both units grabbing a goal.
Mark Jankowski cleaned up a loose puck in the second period after Logan Stankoven took it hard to the net and then Nikolaj Ehlers got the game-winner, cranking up a slapshot from the slot in the third.
A Set Of Firsts
- Nikolaj Ehlers's game-winning goal was his first goal of any type on the season. It took him 16 shots to finally break through, but it was a shorter wait then last year, where it took till Game 12 to find that first tally of the year.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi also netted his first of the season, tipping home a Shayne Gostisbehere late in the second to send his team to the locker room all tied up. It was Kotkaniemi's first goal since Nov. 8, 2025.
- It took Bradly Nadeau just one game to wind up on the score sheet, registering a secondary assist on Jankowski's goal.
A Set Of Streaks
- The Carolina Hurricanes are now winners of seven straight games. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 11 games, set during the 2022-23 season.
- The Hurricanes are also 5-0 to start the year on the road, the first time in franchise history that they've won their first five road games to start a season. The longest road winning streak in franchise history is six games.
- Pyotr Kochetkov was solid in night tonight (when he wasn't turning pucks over) and is still undefeated to start the year, with wins in each of his five starts. Only Frederik Andersen has had more consecutive wins to start a season (8) in franchise history.
- Mark Jankowski has scored a goal in six straight games, which is the third longest goal-scoring streak in franchise history. Only Pierre Larouche (9; 1981-82) and Ray Ferraro (7; 1988-89) have had longer streaks.
- Sebastian Aho saw his point streak come to a close at seven games. In that span, he had six goals and 13 points.
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