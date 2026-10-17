Special Teams Pushes Hurricanes Past Jets; Win Streak Hits Seven

There wasn't a ton of penalties called between the two teams, but the Hurricanes came up on the right side of each of them on Saturday.



The penalty kill came through once again, holding Winnipeg's lethal power play off the board on their lone chance even despite Jordan Staal being out and Sebastian Aho being in the box.



On the other side of the special teams coin, the power play converted on both of their chances, with both units grabbing a goal.



Mark Jankowski cleaned up a loose puck in the second period after Logan Stankoven took it hard to the net and then Nikolaj Ehlers got the game-winner, cranking up a slapshot from the slot in the third.