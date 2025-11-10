'That's One You Can Really Circle And Build Off Of': Rod Brind'Amour, Taylor Hall, Seth Jarvis On Comeback Win In Toronto

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off a 5-4 comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, to move into the top spot in the Eastern Conference.



The team had five different goal scorers and 11 players found their ways onto the scoresheet.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Taylor Hall and Seth Jarvis spoke with the media in Toronto. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the comeback effort: I think we knew we were playing pretty well. We were getting opportunities and in the second period we had a few breakaways off the post. Like, it was right there. We did have a couple of mistakes where we left their better players alone, which you can't do, and they got little tap-ins, but aside from that, I thought we played a really solid, solid game.



On Charles Alexis Legault's status: He went to the hospital. I think he's coming back with us, so that part's good. It's not a good injury though from what I'm hearing, so I don't want to say too much because I don't know. That was tough to see.



On if he was indeed cut by a skate blade: I don't know what happened. All of sudden, it was just bleeding profusely and that doesn't look good. And when they have to take him away to the hospital, that's not good. But apparently he's going to be coming back with us and will get looked at tomorrow.



On all the injuries to the blueline: I've never seen anything like it, to be honest, in all my days. You get injuries, a couple here and there, but to this degree... it's just been the way it's gone. What's impressive to me though, is just how we've found ways to get it done. Tonight was kind of everybody and that's how it has to be. And that's how we're built really. That kind of came to fruition tonight. That's what you saw.



On the power play: They were good. I mean, we had a couple of really good looks and even on that 4-on-3 there, a couple posts too on the one. It's been tough sledding, but I think it's kind of looked like that here lately. I've liked that part of it and we were able to get one, which is good.



On Seth Jarvis vying for a spot on Team Canada: I'm biased obviously, so I'm probably not the right guy to ask, but it's pretty obvious that I'd have him on a team like that because he can do whatever you want. That's the key. You can obviously pick the best players for Team Canada, but that might not be the best team. You need guys who know how to do other things and he covers everything. And I still think he has to be one of the best Canadian players out there. Just a very special player.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: I thought he was solid tonight. He got his first goal a few games ago and you can just see that, all of a sudden, there's a little more, I don't know, pep in his step or whatever, maybe a little more comfortable. There's a lot of pressure when you come to a new team and all the hype. And more so when you've been somewhere for a long time. Just everything feels different. I think he's starting to feel at home now and certainly looked great tonight.



On his fit with Carolina: Speed and then, it's hard to kind of talk about, but it's kind of that poise. Offensive poise. You watch him when he gets the puck, he has the ability to create something out of nothing and that's something we needed a little more of and I think that clearly is what he can bring.



On Ehlers being a one-man zone entry: Some teams have it in spades, but that's one of the areas that we definitely needed improvements in and he's one of those guys.

Taylor Hall

On the turning point in the game: Honestly, I felt like our second period, we had some breakaways, some posts that we hit. Our game was pretty good throughout the whole night. They're such a dangerous team, if you give them a couple seconds here or there, they can make you pay, especially that top line. But for the most part, I felt like we played how we wanted to. We controlled the game and just kind of stuck with it. Then in the third period, we took over. It was a really good win for us. We're building, but that's one you can really circle and build off of.



On the team's forecheck: We are a forechecking team, but I just think we work and we have structure within that forechecking system that allows you to just make reads here and there, but it's really about effort. Our D are very involved with our forecheck and for them to be involved there has to be guys backing them up, guys in the right spots and it's really a five-man forecheck. It's not just the forwards. And then it also starts with a good dump. Keeping it away from their goalie and if you're laying pucks in the corner, it's pretty hard for the other team to break the puck out.



On the team sticking with it: I think there's a bit of confidence that it can be done. We have to horses to do it if we play our game. If it's close, we're on the road, going into the third period, I think we're not going to panic. We're going to compete, play our game and let the chips fall where they may. I think you take some solace in that. That you're going to go out and do your job and work and good things will happen. I know that's cliche, but that's really how we feel and that's how we played in that third.



On pulling off back-to-back wins: It's been busy. We're only a short amount into the season, but you can tell it's compact with the Olympics. We haven't had more than two days in between games and this was our first back-to-back, but we've just played a lot of hockey and we're not even up there in terms of games played around the league. A hard back-to-back, but every team gets those at times throughout the season and you just do your best. We were at the hotel by 1:30 last night. That's pretty good.



On the team's record despite the rash of injuries: We're pretty pumped and we've played more road games than home games. We're a pretty good home team. I think we've improved on the road. We've had three different goalies, we've had so many defensemen and we had another guy go down tonight unfortunately. But we just keep going. It's great. We don't know when we're going to get guys back, but it's really good for us going forward that we've had guys fill in and play well. Whenever they need to play or whatever may happen throughout the season, we have guys who are comfortable with how we play.

Seth Jarvis

On the team's depth: We've done a great job of doing it by committee. I think all facets of our game are really going right now. Even if guys aren't getting on the scoresheet, they're making impacts in different ways. I think that's really pushing our team to win. Obviously we got down to five D-men again. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially the way Charles did. We're praying for him. But the way our guys stepped up back there and were able to grind another one out for us was really special.



On the team sticking with it: I think our leadership, it starts with Roddy, but it trickles down to Jordo, Marty, Seabass, all these guys that just make sure we're sticking to what's working. I think even when we're down, we were hitting posts, we were getting chances, we were all around it. So we had a feeling that it was going to come eventually, we just had to stay the course and obviously that's tough to do sometimes, but I thought tonight especially, that's what we did and that's why we were successful.



On tilting the ice in the third period: I think we were really able to establish our forecheck. I think when they struggle getting pucks out of the zone, that kind of feeds into our play. I think we're doing a good job staying above it and creating turnovers like you saw on Stank's goal. Fly made a great play and got it to Key and he made another one. Just being able to keep the pressure on them, make them either high flip it out and then we come back or make them struggle to get the puck out is what our game thrives on. I think that's why we found it.



On his line: Well, I mean, Svech's been really good as of late. He's playing some great hockey, Fishy is always playing great, so I think the way the three of us just work, I think that's what our games are based around. Hard work and effort and winning battles. I think when we win battles, that's when our talent kind of comes out. We can play on the rush, in-zone, and I think the more plays you make, the more confidence you get with the puck and as the game progresses, obviously you get more and more chances. I think we've done a good job just building off the little things to be able to make an impact.

Recent Articles

Jordan Staal: The Longest Serving Carolina Hurricane

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

Hurricanes Reclaim Cayden Primeau From Maple Leafs; Goaltender Assigned To AHL

Jalen Chatfield Placed On Injured Reserve, Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther Recalled By Carolina

Trio Of Injured Players Return For Carolina Hurricanes

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.