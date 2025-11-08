Jalen Chatfield Placed On Injured Reserve, Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther Recalled By Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenseman Jalen Chatfield on injured reserve today.

That means that the blueliner is out for at least the team's next four games as any player placed on IR must be there for a minimum of seven days.

Chatfield, 29, absorbed a headshot from Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Pitlick in the the first period of Thursday's game and did not return.

"I don't know if they've diagnosed it yet," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday when asked if Chatfield was dealing with a concussion. "I don't know really what's going on. Obviously he's out. I'm not really sure yet if they've said, 'Hey, this is what it is.' We know obviously he got hit to the head, so they always take precautions with that."

The loss of another one of the team's top-four defensemen is just a huge blow for a team already struggling to get guys healthy.

Chatfield is the fourth blueline regular to miss time due to injury and it's an integral piece to lose as he's played north of 19 minutes in every game of the season.

In his place, the team has recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Chicago Wolves.

Bayreuther, 31, has three goals and six points in nine games with the Wolves this season.

