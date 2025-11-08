Hurricanes Reclaim Cayden Primeau From Maple Leafs; Goaltender Assigned To AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes have reclaimed goaltender Cayden Primeau off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs just over one month after placing him on waivers initially.

The Hurricanes tried to send Primeau to the Chicago Wolves in the AHL on Oct. 5, but Toronto ended up claiming the 26 year old netminder at the time.

Since then, Primeau appeared in three games with the Maple Leafs, going 2-1-0 with a 0.838 save percentage, but now that Joseph Woll is returning, they had no need to carry an extra netminder.

It's been a funny turn of events for Carolina who wound up losing their third-string netminder only to seemingly find a diamond in the rough in Brandon Bussi off of the waiver wire.

The Canes claimed the netminder off of waivers from the Florida Panthers the day after Primeau was placed on waivers as a sort of backup plan and it's worked out really well for Carolina as Bussi has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 0.916 save percentage in his first four NHL starts.

Now, Primeau is finally headed to the Wolves (Carolina was the only team to put a claim in so Primeau can be directly assigned to the AHL) just one month after initially planned, where he'll be a big boost to a team struggling in net.

