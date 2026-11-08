'That's A Good One To Send Us Off With': Jordan Martinook, Alexander Nikishin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Rod Brind'Amour On Blowout Win Over Chicago

On Alexander Nikishin: I think the offensive stuff was not anything that surprises us. He’s got a good shot. I don't think that's the part of the game that's going to take a little time with being out. I think just the the reads and all that stuff will probably be something that he'll have to just catch up on. But it was a good start.



On winning big as of late: I don't know. I think we were really ready to go here at the start of the game. We’ve seen play like this and just the puck never would go in or we have great starts and come out 0-0. These last couple games have had good starts and the guys have finished on their chances. So then the game kind of gets one way, kind of out of hand, right off the bat. But that’s a product of coming ready to play.



On the 60-minute effort: I thought even the second period was good because we had the big lead after the first, but we were able to... we didn't really let off. I think they had two or three shots in the second period. So that's a good number. It means we're doing things right. Then it got really out of hand and then you can see when you dip. All of a sudden they get a couple goals. It's tough to stay with it the whole time, but for the most part, I thought we were able to do that.



On Jesperi Kotkaniemi building confidence: Everybody's playing well. With him, I find when he's really direct, it's better. When he kind of gets a little too fancy, sometimes it kind of tends to go the other way. Big body that knows how to play, and I think his linemates were good tonight too. Everybody is contributing. It's tough to put anything on one guy and that's what's why you see the scores the way they have been in some of these games.



On what’s he hoping to achieve in Finland: Obviously, you want to win and go play well. I mean, that's obvious. But for Fishy to go back, he’s been a great Hurricane for a long time, and hopefully we celebrate him by playing the right way in front of his home. I know it's not his home-home, but I think that's really what I'm looking forward to.



On Jordan Martinook’s praise for Kotkaniemi as a teammate: You never hear anyone say anything bad about him and that's good. It's a tough position when you're in that spot where you're the healthy scratch and your team's winning. It's not easy. No one wants to be that. But he's never shown any negative way to the team and that's a big deal being able to handle that. You’ve got to wait for your opportunity and then you’ve got to do something with it, and so far, it's been a good start.



On the team taking care of business ahead of Finland: That's a good point. I mean, a lot of distractions with this. Everyone has to pack and we were just on a road trip, so they come home and then all you're talking about is Finland. And yet we’ve got a game to play, so that probably, in all this, is the most impressive thing that I take away from the group. That we came ready to play. It was about business, and now we can focus on this trip.



On Will Carrier’s status: I don't think it'll be an issue; just more precautionary there. There's no reason to put anybody out there at that point.