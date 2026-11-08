'That's A Good One To Send Us Off With': Jordan Martinook, Alexander Nikishin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Rod Brind'Amour On Blowout Win Over Chicago

Carolina Hurricanes
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2026 4:49 AMPublished Nov 8, 2026 4:49 AM
Following a dominant nine-goal blowout, Carolina's locker room breaks down Alexander Nikishin’s debut, Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s resurgence, and the team's momentum heading into their highly anticipated series in Finland.
The Carolina Hurricanes smashed the Chicago Blackhawks 9-2 Saturday night at Lenovo Center in their final game before heading off to Finland.
By the end of the night 15 of the 18 skaters made their way onto the scoresheet and eight had multi-point nights.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Jordan Martinook, Alexander Nikishin and Jesperi Kotkaniemi spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On Alexander Nikishin: I think the offensive stuff was not anything that surprises us. He’s got a good shot. I don't think that's the part of the game that's going to take a little time with being out. I think just the the reads and all that stuff will probably be something that he'll have to just catch up on. But it was a good start.
On winning big as of late: I don't know. I think we were really ready to go here at the start of the game. We’ve seen play like this and just the puck never would go in or we have great starts and come out 0-0. These last couple games have had good starts and the guys have finished on their chances. So then the game kind of gets one way, kind of out of hand, right off the bat. But that’s a product of coming ready to play.
On the 60-minute effort: I thought even the second period was good because we had the big lead after the first, but we were able to... we didn't really let off. I think they had two or three shots in the second period. So that's a good number. It means we're doing things right. Then it got really out of hand and then you can see when you dip. All of a sudden they get a couple goals. It's tough to stay with it the whole time, but for the most part, I thought we were able to do that.
On Jesperi Kotkaniemi building confidence: Everybody's playing well. With him, I find when he's really direct, it's better. When he kind of gets a little too fancy, sometimes it kind of tends to go the other way. Big body that knows how to play, and I think his linemates were good tonight too. Everybody is contributing. It's tough to put anything on one guy and that's what's why you see the scores the way they have been in some of these games.
On what’s he hoping to achieve in Finland: Obviously, you want to win and go play well. I mean, that's obvious. But for Fishy to go back, he’s been a great Hurricane for a long time, and hopefully we celebrate him by playing the right way in front of his home. I know it's not his home-home, but I think that's really what I'm looking forward to.
On Jordan Martinook’s praise for Kotkaniemi as a teammate: You never hear anyone say anything bad about him and that's good. It's a tough position when you're in that spot where you're the healthy scratch and your team's winning. It's not easy. No one wants to be that. But he's never shown any negative way to the team and that's a big deal being able to handle that. You’ve got to wait for your opportunity and then you’ve got to do something with it, and so far, it's been a good start.
On the team taking care of business ahead of Finland: That's a good point. I mean, a lot of distractions with this. Everyone has to pack and we were just on a road trip, so they come home and then all you're talking about is Finland. And yet we’ve got a game to play, so that probably, in all this, is the most impressive thing that I take away from the group. That we came ready to play. It was about business, and now we can focus on this trip.
On Will Carrier’s status: I don't think it'll be an issue; just more precautionary there. There's no reason to put anybody out there at that point.
Jordan Martinook
On the game: It was good. The start was incredible. I think, what’d we give up? One or two shots for the first 15 minutes? And then obviously we're pouring it on. So yeah, that's a good one to send us off with.
On scoring twice: Both of them, just unreal plays by Robbie in the first one, just that little touch at the red line to send us in 2-on-1, and then KK, that was a heck of a pass. And then second one, it's like tic-tac-toe, and then I'm just the lucky guy that gets to come finish it off. So yeah, great plays by them. It felt like we could have had four or five tonight. So it was a fun night.
On if he can feel the momentum take over after two quick ones: I feel like for an opposing team coming in here, it's a hard place to play and then especially when you can get it going quick, it's hard. It's fun to be on the side where you're just kind of running downhill. That's what it feels like. So it was a great start by us.
On if there was talk on finishing strong before Finland: I don’t know if it’s finish it before we go on the trip the right way, but I think in the meetings that we've had the last day or two, it felt like we could have been better in in the last two games, for sure. So I think everybody listened to the message and wanted to come out and get back the way we do things.
On Jesperi Kotkaniemi getting back in the lineup and contributing: I feel like this probably hasn't been said, but even going back to last year, like the way that it's gone for him and the way that he shows up every single day. When you talk about unbelievable teammates, he is that. He comes in and he's happy. He's one of the best guys ever, always making the guys laugh, and it's a testament to who he is. Obviously the way that last year ended, he didn't play much, and then to come in and play as well as he has this year is, I guess you want to say something about mental toughness or whatever it is, but yeah. I have so much respect for the way that he's went about his business. And I appreciate that question because I think that's something that needs to be echoed around here is how how incredible of a job he's done.
On Sebastian Aho saying Jesperi Kotkaniemi has done none of the planning for Finland: Fishy has done the planning, but I think KK should be stepping up in that department. I think Helsinki's a little closer to his neck of the woods than it is Fishy's, but I've been with KK long enough. He hasn't planned a thing in his life. I don't even know if he plans what he's going to cook for dinner. So, on brand for him.
Alexander Nikishin
On how it felt to be back in a game: It's hard. It's not easy after five months I don't play. Good team win.
On being back with his teammates: For me, it was hard first period. Everyone told me it would be easy. That's fine. Everyone help. It fun.
On scoring in his first game: Not bad, I think. Not bad. When I shot I didn't see if score was me or the guys. I think scoring in the first game is not too bad.
On the speed of play: After practice every day, it was hard. I play last time five months ago, right? I think need keep going and try play. I don't know if I play next game or no. We'll see.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
On heading to Finland: It's always good to go home and see the family and friends a little bit. I went there last year as well, so that's fun. Looking forward to that again.
On his play: You know, it's bounces here and there. Glad to get a couple this year and hopefully gonna keep going like that.
On his chemistry with Jordan Martinook: Causing a lot of chaos. Like I said, bounces here and there, so it's been good.
On his demeanor through tough stretches: I just try to be positive and work hard every day. Just need to realize sometimes it's not always about you. You need to do what's best for the other guys too. You don't want to take their mood down, so just try to be a good teammate always.
On the team's ability to steamroll opponents: I think when we added Stanky and Blakey to this team, you know how they wriggle out there every game, even I get mesmerized sometimes watching them. Having guys like that, some big scorers out there, it's been fun.
On if anything feels different for him this year: No. Same ol' hockey game still.
On Alexander Nikishin: He was great. He's always been great. He always has a great mindset too. He works hard like everyone here and he's always positive when he comes here. Not surprised that he's playing that well already.
On what he's looking forward to in Finland: Like I said, seeing friends and family.
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Carolina Hurricanes•Chicago Blackhawks•Alexander Nikishin•Rod Brind'Amour•Jesperi Kotkaniemi•Jordan Martinook
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