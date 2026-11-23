Carolina Hurricanes
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 12:45 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 12:45 AM
Carolina erupted for five goals in a single period to topple Edmonton, as Rod Brind’Amour and his stars break down a milestone-filled night and a resilient comeback.
The Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals in the second period to rally past the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 Saturday night at Lenovo Center.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On what he liked from the game: Where to start... I think just that we stuck with it, right? There was a lot going on early that wasn't going our way in every facet of it. But the guys just kept playing and that's probably my takeaway from this game.
On the team's ability to play any style of game: We've been building that over the years and I think if it's a track meet, we can do that. We've added players that can play that way and then obviously if it's a low-scoring, gritty grinder, then I think we're also capable of doing that. Just the additions that we've made over the years, the development of players, the young guys and what they've brought to the table, enables us to feel good in any type of game.
On honoring Taylor Hall for 1,000 career NHL games played: There was so many things in this game. It's hard to kind of sum it all up. Great for Hallsy and to also play against the team where he started. There's a lot of memories there for him and then getting the goal is special.
On Sebastian Aho passing Eric Staal for most goals in team history: I didn't know about Sebastian getting that milestone, but that's another great thing for him. Obviously he's been an amazing player for us and he'll continue to be.
On Nikolaj Ehlers' status: We'll see. We'll know more in the morning, but it definitely looks like he'll be out for sure tomorrow night. He's getting looked out, so I know he's not playing tomorrow, but hopefully it's not overly serious. I can't tell you right now.
On Andrei Svechnikov's one-timer: Especially in that situation [the power play], because normally he's in that spot and that's a shooter's hole. You have to be able to pull the trigger and he's finding a groove there now even at 5v5. That's important. Everyone's gotta score, but when you're playing the amount of minutes in that role, you have to get on the scoresheet for us to be the team we want to be. He's always impactful, but scoring is obviously the biggest way you can do it.
On if it matters a little more winning against another Stanley Cup favorite: I'd love to say 'Yes,' but it is just another one of the 84 that we have to play. I think we obviously know that team and they have two of the best players in the world and maybe ever when their careers are done. It's like having two Michael Jordans out there. It's very special and I thought we did a great job tonight. I know they got on the scoresheet, but I looked halfway through the game and they had six shots on net. I know they had three goals, but we did as good of a job as we could have done.
On the comparison to the last game against the Oilers: I liked our game in Edmonton as well. They got that late one to tie it, but we were in a good spot. It was very similar. They got three power play goals in that game, tonight they get a couple. That's their weapon, right? You try not to take penalties and so that was part of the frustration in the first period. They gift them one and like, it's just... ugh, because you know it's bad enough against most teams in the NHL when you go on the penalty kill, but against these guys, it's just like you're hanging yourself. You don't want the gifted ones, so that was tough to swallow, but again, it's how we reacted to it was what I thought was the story of the game.
On Jaccob Slavin's defense against Connor McDavid: I'm glad you brought that up because we're talking about how great that player is on the other team and so then how great our player is. I mean, it was evident tonight too. That was what, in that little matchup, what was going on. There was a lot going on and that was going on too. A lot of shutdown plays that just nobody else is doing, I think, in this league. They have a special player, obviously, and so do we.
Sebastian Aho
On passing Eric Staal for the most goals in team history: I didn't know that. I mean, an amazing win, amazing game and a great stat. Obviously there's been some great players in this organization and it just tells you that I've been lucky to play with great players and for a long time with this team. To have my name with him, obviously he's royalty here, a legend of a player and a great guy also. Pretty awesome.
On facing Connor McDavid: Him and the team is really good. Obviously we knew we had to bring our A-game to be able to beat him. The start was what it was, but after that, I thought we played a great hockey game. He's just on another level. Every time he touches the puck, he kind of controls and dictates the play. The speed and skill and all that that he has is obviously on his own level, in my opinion. Just a fun, fun challenge for us as a team. Obviously we were able to match it.
On responding to the early deficit: Just play the game the right way. Some stuff didn't go our way, but it wasn't like they were dominating us either, right? Like, we hit a couple posts and we had a couple looks that we didn't score on and then they got a couple looks and scored on both of them. It wasn't like they were dominating us, it was more so just the score. But good for us to just crawl back and win the game.
On finding another level: I'm always pushing for another level. That's kind of how your brain works as an athlete. You just try to be a better version of yourself each and every day and yeah, it's been good so far. I mean, I thought we've played some pretty solid hockey as a line and obviously the power play has been clicking as of late and stuff like that. A lot goes into it, but feels good.
On his near goal: I only thought it was in because the crowd reacted. So I didn't really see it. I saw it got through him, but I obviously didn't see it.
On Jaccob Slavin: That's what he does. Obviously people talk a lot about points and who scores the goals, as they should, but that stuff is just as important, especially to us. Like, he can shut down any player, any line and so he's just a special player. It's almost kind of normal at this point, but in reality, that's a pretty hard task to do. He's a great player.
On the team's fight: You always have to work to be able to win in this league, but that team is obviously a really, really good team and like I said earlier, we knew we needed our A-game to be able to beat them. Felt good. Obviously we lost last home game, so it was good to get back on track.
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Andrei Svechnikov
On the game: It was chaotic. Lots going on, but we just stayed focused and try not to take any penalties because obviously they have one of the best power plays in this league. We were watching that and our power play played a big role tonight. Big for us.
On his one-timer: Obviously I think my partners set me up a lot and we're trying to just open things up. I practice that shot lots of times and hopefully it'll stay that way.
On Alexander Nikishin trying for a lacrosse goal: That was shocking, to be honest. But yeah, I tried it too. I didn't have the room. But it's going to come one time this season.
On if it meant more to defeat Edmonton: Definitely. I wake up this morning and it was kind of fun. We didn't have that for a while, that kind of experience with a good team. Big battle for us and you just love to play those kinds of games.
On his line: I mean, it's been great. I think we've been awesome as a line. We just kind of play our game in their zone, try to keep the puck, especially tonight. Obviously lots of good players there and we tried to forecheck and keep the puck in that zone and I think we've been really good and just have to stay like that.
On being able to play any type of game: So much fun. I mean, it's the best. I feel like lately, whatever, we've been winning 3-0, 4-0. It's hard to finish those games, but tonight, like I said, it's a good battle and hopefully what's going to happen tomorrow as well.
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