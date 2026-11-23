On what he liked from the game: Where to start... I think just that we stuck with it, right? There was a lot going on early that wasn't going our way in every facet of it. But the guys just kept playing and that's probably my takeaway from this game.



On the team's ability to play any style of game: We've been building that over the years and I think if it's a track meet, we can do that. We've added players that can play that way and then obviously if it's a low-scoring, gritty grinder, then I think we're also capable of doing that. Just the additions that we've made over the years, the development of players, the young guys and what they've brought to the table, enables us to feel good in any type of game.



On honoring Taylor Hall for 1,000 career NHL games played: There was so many things in this game. It's hard to kind of sum it all up. Great for Hallsy and to also play against the team where he started. There's a lot of memories there for him and then getting the goal is special.



On Sebastian Aho passing Eric Staal for most goals in team history: I didn't know about Sebastian getting that milestone, but that's another great thing for him. Obviously he's been an amazing player for us and he'll continue to be.



On Nikolaj Ehlers' status: We'll see. We'll know more in the morning, but it definitely looks like he'll be out for sure tomorrow night. He's getting looked out, so I know he's not playing tomorrow, but hopefully it's not overly serious. I can't tell you right now.



On Andrei Svechnikov's one-timer: Especially in that situation [the power play], because normally he's in that spot and that's a shooter's hole. You have to be able to pull the trigger and he's finding a groove there now even at 5v5. That's important. Everyone's gotta score, but when you're playing the amount of minutes in that role, you have to get on the scoresheet for us to be the team we want to be. He's always impactful, but scoring is obviously the biggest way you can do it.



On if it matters a little more winning against another Stanley Cup favorite: I'd love to say 'Yes,' but it is just another one of the 84 that we have to play. I think we obviously know that team and they have two of the best players in the world and maybe ever when their careers are done. It's like having two Michael Jordans out there. It's very special and I thought we did a great job tonight. I know they got on the scoresheet, but I looked halfway through the game and they had six shots on net. I know they had three goals, but we did as good of a job as we could have done.



On the comparison to the last game against the Oilers: I liked our game in Edmonton as well. They got that late one to tie it, but we were in a good spot. It was very similar. They got three power play goals in that game, tonight they get a couple. That's their weapon, right? You try not to take penalties and so that was part of the frustration in the first period. They gift them one and like, it's just... ugh, because you know it's bad enough against most teams in the NHL when you go on the penalty kill, but against these guys, it's just like you're hanging yourself. You don't want the gifted ones, so that was tough to swallow, but again, it's how we reacted to it was what I thought was the story of the game.



On Jaccob Slavin's defense against Connor McDavid: I'm glad you brought that up because we're talking about how great that player is on the other team and so then how great our player is. I mean, it was evident tonight too. That was what, in that little matchup, what was going on. There was a lot going on and that was going on too. A lot of shutdown plays that just nobody else is doing, I think, in this league. They have a special player, obviously, and so do we.