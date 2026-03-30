'Their Goalie Was The Difference': Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Rod Brind'Amour On Loss To Montreal

On the game: Good start, good first period. Up at that point. I mean, the second period we definitely had chances to extend the lead, but they got a couple of goals there. Pushed in the third, but didn't get there.



On the defensive struggles against Montreal this year: They're a skilled group. Plays fast like we do and I think they were just kind of making it count when they had their chances. Yeah, I don't know. I think we should have used our momentum a little bit better today. Not open up by any means, but kind of keep the pressure on and get that 2-0, maybe 3-0 goal there.



On not capitalizing on chances: On a night like this, you need to find a way to score and obviously we weren't able to do that. I had some looks too. You can't get too frustrated because you have to keep on going and trust that it will come eventually, but tonight, it didn't. That's on us.



On his lines struggle to score at 5v5: Like I said, you can't get too frustrated about anything. There's a lot of games and you have to be able to flush it whether it's a bad shift or a game. Just have to keep on working and trust that it will eventually go in and build on that.



On facing teams that are desperate for points: It really shouldn't change how you approach the game. You try to play your best game every night, but yeah, maybe there is a little... I don't know what it is, but maybe that extra gear on the teams that are definitely in the fight. But no easy games.