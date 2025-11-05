'We Needed That Win For Our Group': Pyotr Kochetkov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Rod Brind'Amour On Shutout Win Over Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes shutout the New York Rangers 3-0 Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves in the win and Nikolaj Ehlers got the game-winner with his first as a Cane.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Kochetkov and Ehlers spoke with the media in New York. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On Pyotr Kochetkov's performance: That was the difference. Right off the bat. First period, there were a lot of testy ones and it just allowed us to settle in. After that, I feel like we played great. I don't know how many shots we gave up, nine the rest of the way and one in the third, like, that's really good. But game is totally different if they capitalize.



On if he feels Kochetkov getting a game in the AHL before his first NHL start helped him at all: I would think so. It certainly gave us a lot of comfort knowing that he was okay and ready to go. He played one preseason game in five months, right? I think it gave him confidence and gave us confidence that he was ready to step in here tonight.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: I think he's been solid all year. He should have had more action in the point department, but it's nice for him to get off of that. Now he can kind of relax and hopefully settle in. He's going to be here for a long time and we need him to be contributing.



On the team's dominant third period: It's the way you want to play. We were still looking for that next one and I thought we pushed for it, but it's just about being smart and making sure you're playing the game the right way and I thought we did that.



On scoring off of two simple plays: Everybody runs a 100 different plays and it still seems to come back to what works. Getting the puck to the net with a little bit of traffic seems to be the best, but it's funny that in a game like that, two little plays like that when there's all these other opportunities, 2-on-1s and whatnot that never cashed in. We needed that win for our group. I think we've been playing fine, but haven't had a lot of results lately, so that was a big one.

Pyotr Kochetkov

On the Rangers' initial push: I think it helped me feel the game because I play two days ago in AHL and the NHL is a little bit different. I had couple easy shots before dangerous ones. Very much helped me. And the guys very much helped me today. Usually more time I see puck and if I have rebound, guys worked to clear it. Absolutely a team win.



On the team's response to the slow start: We always do the same. Maybe start no too good. For me, I give chance to the team and we have chance after. I 100%, I feel this.



On if he expected the Rangers to come out hard given their struggles at home: Hard to say because I no play. I don't know what to say.



On how he felt overall: I feel... next question about how I feel. I just try do my best. I no feel much. It's just my job.



On getting a game under his belt in the AHL: I think we have little bit different plan and the last moment we changed because first plan I pick up in Boston. I know I play after Boston probably, but didn't know the game I'd play. I think, for me, just first time in AHL, I feel game a little bit. I think it was a good idea because today I felt more better.

Nikolaj Ehlers

On if he can feel the weight being lifted off of his shoulders after scoring his first goal: Absolutely. Been waiting for that one for quite a while now. Definitely feels nice to get that in today.



On Pyotr Kochetkov's performance: Incredible. To come back and play the way that he did is incredible and we needed that tonight because we gave up a lot of chances. Some big chances too. He was huge.



On the adjustments the team made: I think we just played a little more to our style and the way that we want to play. But then again, I think in the second period, we started getting a little sloppy with the puck and you could see how quick the momentum changed. So that's going to happen during a hockey game, but we just need to keep the amount of time where they have the momentum down. I think in the third period we did a fantastic job. It was a huge win today.



On sustaining the early push by New York: Obviously huge. Anytime you can go on the road and keep it 0-0 after the first five, 10 minutes or be up is the first win. These guys have gotten after it, obviously not the start they wanted, but you can see how they've changed and are playing good hockey and you saw that today as well. Like I said, it was a big win.



On how his game is coming along: It hasn't been easy, but at the same time, I feel like I've played some really good games where I've created a lot of chances with my linemates. Obviously I was in the same place for 10 years so it's going to take some time, but I feel pretty good about where my game is at and I think the rest will come. I'm not worried about that.

