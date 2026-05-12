2 Hurricanes Who Could Sign Contract Extensions Next

The Hurricanes should be looking to sign these two players to contract extensions next.
The Carolina Hurricanes recently signed forward Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract extension. This is not difficult to understand, as Jankowski has become a solid part of their forward group.
With the Hurricanes locking up Jankowski, let's take a look at two more players who Carolina could look to extend next.
Frederik Andersen
Frederik Andersen had a tough regular-season for the Hurricanes. In 35 games, he had a 16-14-5 record, a 3.05 goals-against average, and an .874 save percentage. However, he has not only bounced back in a major way this post-season but has been simply dominating.
In eight playoff games so far, Andersen has an 8-0-0 record, a .950 save percentage, and a 1.12 goals-against average. With how he is playing this post-season, he is undoubtedly making a case for himself to land a contract extension from Carolina.
Alexander Nikishin
Alexander Nikishin is a pending restricted free agent, and he is certainly a player the Hurricanes will be working hard to keep around. The 24-year-old is a promising young defenseman who just had a strong first full NHL season with the Hurricanes in 2025-26.
In 81 games this regular-season with the Hurricanes, Nikishin recorded 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points, and a plus-18 rating. With this and his high upside, it will only be a matter of time before he lands an extension with Carolina.