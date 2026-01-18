5 Takeaways: Carolina, Yet Again, Wins In New Jersey

The Carolina Hurricanes became just the second team this season to reach 30 wins as they finished off their back-to-back with a big 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
The Canes didn't have the best start, but once they found their game, they didn't look back and they once again were standing over the Devils when the horn sounded.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
Following Nikolaj Ehlers' hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Friday, Andrei Svechnikov followed up his teammate with a hat trick of his own Saturday night in New Jersey.
According to colleague Cory Lavalette, the last time the Hurricanes had hat tricks in consecutive days was March 6 and 7, 2009 when Ray Whitney and Eric Staal each registered three goals apiece in sequential nights.
With the three-goal outing, the Russian winger moved up to third on the team in goals (16) and second in points (40). His six goals since the turn of the calendar also paces the team and his 13 total points is second.
It's also Svechnikov's seventh straight season with 40+ points and he's looked to have really turned a corner this season.
It was a vintage performance for Frederik Andersen, as he stopped 29 shots and saved 2.12 goals above expected in the win.
It's no secret that this has been a tough year for the veteran netminder, but he was exceptional Saturday night, especially early when the team was struggling to get to their game.
"I felt good," Andersen said. "Nice to be out there for a nice win. A good weekend for us."
Andersen stopped 10 shots in the first period alone and it took until the third period for him to finally be beaten by a lucky bounce during a New Jersey power play.
The Hurricanes have been looking for more from the Great Dane and Saturday was certainly that.
"In the first period and weren't really going and he allowed us to get to our game and that's really, at the end of the day, the difference," Brind'Amour said.
It was not a great start for the Hurricanes skaters though Saturday as the team mustered just four shots in the opening frame to the Devils' 10.
New Jersey was by far the better team and the multiple power play chances weren't helping things either.
But when Carolina turned it on, boy did they ever take it to the Devils.
After being outshot 18-7 through the first 30 minutes of the game, the Canes flipped the script and outshot the Devils 20-12 the rest of the way.
The Hurricanes are so good at seizing momentum and once they get rolling, that pressure builds and builds and you saw that lead to multiple goals on Saturday.
"Obviously we didn't start great and I was afraid of that after the kind of emotional game that we had," Brind'Amour said. "Took us a period to get going so coming out of that first period was really the key. Thought from then on, we played pretty solid."
I'll be honest, this seemed like a really weird trio when Rod Brind'Amour put them together before Friday's game, but tell me why has this been such a great line?
The three have had a 21-4 edge in scoring chances at 5v5, including having seven high-danger chances on Saturday alone.
They combined for a beautiful goal on Friday and they could have easily had many more in either game.
I really like what we've seen from them so far, so hopefully they can keep up the brilliant work.
Since the start of the Rod Brind'Amour era, Carolina is 24-10-0 over the Devils including both the regular season and the playoffs.
In the past four seasons, they're 18-6-0 and have beaten the Devils in two playoff series, both times in five games.
In fact, it's been so one-sided as of late, that the Hurricanes had a streak 27-straight penalty kills against the Devils, a run that dated back through the playoffs and the prior season and had even outscored New Jersey 1-0, come to an end Saturday.
Carolina has just had New Jersey's number for a while now and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
"It's never easy to play here," Svechnikov said. "It's always hard and they're always a good match. They have a great team here which is why they're in the playoffs every year, but we kind of know how to play against them."
