Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto Maple Leafs

The Carolina Hurricanes have lost goaltender Cayden Primeau now just three months after acquiring the 25-year-old netminder, as the Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed him off of waivers.

The Canes were hoping to pass their newest netminder, who they acquired from the Montreal Canadiens this summer for a seventh-round pick, to the AHL, but now their goaltending depth will take a hit.

The Hurricanes probably didn't want Primeau to just be sitting around in the NHL behind Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov and so they hoped he'd be able to pass through waivers to get games in the AHL.

But it seems like their plan backfired as Primeau was the only netminder to get claimed off of waivers on Monday.

The Hurricanes did however claim goaltender Brandon Bussi yesterday from the Florida Panthers as an insurance measure, so one would assume they'll be keeping a third goaltender around now, at least for the time being.

Recent Articles

Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina

Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season

Givani Smith Making Most Of PTO Opportunity In Carolina

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.