Carolina Hurricanes
Eric Robinson Expected To Miss "Extended Period" Of Time With Upper-Body Injury

Ryan Henkel
3h
A significant blow hits the Hurricanes' depth as Eric Robinson faces a potentially lengthy absence following an awkward collision.

The Carolina Hurricanes are expecting to be without winger Eric Robinson for an extended period of time per head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Robinson, 30, was injured in Monday's game against the Buffalo Sabres after defenseman Rasmus Dahlin caught him with an awkward hit midway through the first period.

The hit, which came unexpectedly to the Hurricanes forward, caught him as he was leaned over, with full contact being absorbed by Robinson's left shoulder.

The veteran winger would not return to the game and has since been ruled out for at least a little while here.

"I just know he'll be out for an extended period," Brind'Amour said on Wednesday. "Not good news there, but it is what it is."

Robinson was spotted with his left arm in a sling at Wednesday's practice as well.

The 30-year-old winger has been a consistent piece of Carolina's depth with 10 goals, 15 points and 60 hits in 44 games.

It's yet another injury that team is going to have to overcome in what's already been a very unlucky season.

