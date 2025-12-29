Hurricanes Claim Young Centerman Off Of Waivers From Edmonton

The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed 27-year-old center Noah Philp off of waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.

Philp, 27, is a right-handed center who has played in 15 games so far this season with the Oilers.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward has registered two goals and three points in that span and also has won 57% of the faceoffs he's taken and has put up 24 hits.

Over his professional career, Philp has appeared in 30 NHL games (2g, 5pts) and 130 AHL games (38g, 72pts).

Philp could be a decent depth bet for the Canes, as the team has been searching long and hard for a right-handed faceoff man.

