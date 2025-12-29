Hurricanes Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Shockingly Once Again Back On Injured Reserve

UPDATE: Kochetkov will have surgery to address a lower-body injury and is more than likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov To Have Surgery; Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season

Lingering lower-body injury forces Kochetkov into surgery, sidelining the star netminder for the season and reshaping Carolina's goaltending plans.

The Carolina Hurricanes got dealt some bad news out of left field on Monday as goalie Pyotr Kochetkov was apparently reinjured, being that he was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

This is now the third stint on IR for Kochetkov this season, as the netminder dealt with a nagging lower-body injury to start the year and now here he is again.

The 26-year-old Russian goalie has a 6-2-0 record on the year.

The news comes at a bit of a surprise too as Kochetkov practiced with the team on Sunday and looked perfectly fine. I even was talking with him afterwards in the locker room and didn't notice anything amiss.

Regardless, it's a tough blow for the Hurricanes goalie depth as Kochetkov was playing well in a tandem role with rookie Brandon Bussi.

The team will now have to turn back to Frederik Andersen, who has really struggled this year, with a 0.869 save percentage and currently on a seven-game losing streak.

