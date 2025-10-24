The Carolina Hurricanes just can’t catch a break on the injury front.

The Hurricanes were already without Pyotr Kochetkov, who suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 6 and hasn’t played all season.

Carolina then took two major hits to their blueline, as Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere both suffered lower-body injuries.

Now, William Carrier, Eric Robinson, and K’Andre Miller are dealing with injuries, which could sideline them for multiple games.

“They’re going to be out, both of those guys, for it looks like an extended period," Rod Brind'Amour said. "Tonight was a tough night for the injuries. And (K’Andre Miller), I don’t know what’s going on there; that could be a while. It’s tough on the injury front right now.”

Jaccob Slavin Placed On Injured Reserve

The Carolina <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes">Hurricanes</a> have placed Jaccob Slavin on injured reserve.

While the Hurricanes are off to a strong 6-1 start to the 2025-26 season, these injuries that continue to mount up are certainly not an encouraging sign.