Hurricanes Leading Scorer Seth Jarvis Out Week-To-Week

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without top forward Seth Jarvis for the foreseeable future as the team announced on Monday that he would be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Jarvis was injured Friday night in a game against the Florida Panthers. In overtime, Jarvis tried to emake a power move to the front of the Florida net and Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues tripped the Hurricanes forward, causing him to crash hard into the goal post.

He left the game and would not return.

When asked specifically if Jarvis was dealing with a rib injury on Friday, Brind'Amour was a bit vague in answering.

"I know that's what caused the injury," Brind'Amour said. "I can't really tell you what it is. But yeah, that's the reason he's out."

The 23-year-old is Carolina's leading scorer this season, with 19 goals and 29 points in 34 games.

The Canadian winger is also one of the league's best two-way players and a key piece in every situation for the Hurricanes, so his absence will definitely be one that is felt.

Hopefully this injury will only be a minor one and won't affect his Team Canada consideration as the team is set to be picked at the end of the year. Jarvis won gold with the Canadians at the 2024 Four Nations Face-Off.

