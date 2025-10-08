Hurricanes Release 2025-26 Jersey Schedule

The Carolina Hurricanes have four jerseys that they're going to wear during the 2025-26 season and the team recently released the selected dates that each will be worn at home.
The team will wear their black primaries with the Hurricane warning flag on:
Carolina will wear their red alternates with the primary logo on:
The Canes will also wear their new road whites at home on:
Finally, the team will wear the Hartford Whalers jerseys at home on Jan. 29.
Hurricanes Team President Doug Warf Resigns
Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster
Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp
Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto Maple Leafs
Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis
Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Potentially Unavailable For Season's Start
'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.