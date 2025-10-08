Hurricanes Release 2025-26 Jersey Schedule

The Carolina Hurricanes have four jerseys that they're going to wear during the 2025-26 season and the team recently released the selected dates that each will be worn at home.

The team will wear their black primaries with the Hurricane warning flag on:

Oct. 9 vs. NJD

Oct. 11 vs. PHI

Oct. 28 vs. VGK

Nov. 6 vs. MIN

Nov. 11 vs. WSH

Nov. 14 vs. VAN

Nov. 26 vs. NYR

Nov. 28 vs. WPG

Dec. 4 vs. TOR

Dec. 6 vs. NSH

Dec. 7 vs. SJS

Dec. 27 vs. DET

Jan. 1 vs. MTL

Jan. 3 vs. COL

Jan. 6 vs. DAL

Jan. 8 vs. ANA

Jan. 19 vs. BUF

Feb. 3 vs. OTT

Feb. 26 vs. TBL

March 10 vs. PIT

March 28 vs. NJD

April 2 vs. CBJ

April 7 vs. BOS

Carolina will wear their red alternates with the primary logo on:

Oct. 30 vs. NYI

Nov. 15 vs. EDM

Nov. 30 vs. CGY

Dec. 9 vs. CBJ

Dec. 14 vs. PHI

Dec. 29 vs. NYR

Jan. 10 vs. SEA

Jan. 16 vs. FLA

Jan. 22 vs. CHI

Feb. 1 vs. LAK

Feb. 28 vs. DET

March 12 vs. STL

March 18 vs. PIT

March 29 vs. MTL

April 4 vs. NYI

The Canes will also wear their new road whites at home on:

Nov. 8 vs. BUF

Dec. 23 vs. FLA

Finally, the team will wear the Hartford Whalers jerseys at home on Jan. 29.

