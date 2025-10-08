    • Powered by Roundtable

    Hurricanes Release 2025-26 Jersey Schedule

    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 8, 2025, 19:33
    Updated at: Oct 8, 2025, 19:33

    The Carolina Hurricanes have four jerseys that they're going to wear during the 2025-26 season and the team recently released the selected dates that each will be worn at home.

    The team will wear their black primaries with the Hurricane warning flag on:

    • Oct. 9 vs. NJD
    • Oct. 11 vs. PHI
    • Oct. 28 vs. VGK
    • Nov. 6 vs. MIN
    • Nov. 11 vs. WSH
    • Nov. 14 vs. VAN
    • Nov. 26 vs. NYR
    • Nov. 28 vs. WPG
    • Dec. 4 vs. TOR
    • Dec. 6 vs. NSH
    • Dec. 7 vs. SJS
    • Dec. 27 vs. DET
    • Jan. 1 vs. MTL
    • Jan. 3 vs. COL
    • Jan. 6 vs. DAL
    • Jan. 8 vs. ANA
    • Jan. 19 vs. BUF
    • Feb. 3 vs. OTT
    • Feb. 26 vs. TBL
    • March 10 vs. PIT
    • March 28 vs. NJD
    • April 2 vs. CBJ
    • April 7 vs. BOS

    Carolina will wear their red alternates with the primary logo on:

    • Oct. 30 vs. NYI
    • Nov. 15 vs. EDM
    • Nov. 30 vs. CGY
    • Dec. 9 vs. CBJ
    • Dec. 14 vs. PHI
    • Dec. 29 vs. NYR
    • Jan. 10 vs. SEA
    • Jan. 16 vs. FLA
    • Jan. 22 vs. CHI
    • Feb. 1 vs. LAK
    • Feb. 28 vs. DET
    • March 12 vs. STL
    • March 18 vs. PIT
    • March 29 vs. MTL
    • April 4 vs. NYI

    The Canes will also wear their new road whites at home on:

    • Nov. 8 vs. BUF
    • Dec. 23 vs. FLA

    Finally, the team will wear the Hartford Whalers jerseys at home on Jan. 29.

