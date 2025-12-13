Hurricanes Sign Seventh-Round Rookie Blueliner Joel Nystrom To Four-Year Extension

They always say that the NHL is all about opportunity.

Well, for 23-year-old defenseman Joel Nystrom, his opportunity has led to not only an NHL debut and stint, but now a multimillion dollar contract.

The Carolina Hurricanes have inked Nystrom to a four-year, $4.9 million contract that will run through the 2029-30 season.

“Joel stepped into our lineup early in the season and has proven that he belongs in the NHL,” said Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky in a press release. “He fits our style of play well and we are excited to watch his continued development in Carolina.”

The Swedish rookie, who was a seventh-round pick in 2021, made his NHL debut on Oct. 23 and has since appeared in 23 games this season with all the injuries to Carolina's blueline.

Nystrom has picked up four assists on the year while averaging 16:02 per night. He's been a stable force on the blueline and even though he's a rookie, the moment has never seemed too big for him.

"We saw somebody that had really high-end hockey sense and that was something that we wanted to bet on," Hurricanes associate GM Darren Yorke told The Hockey News back in November. "Fast forward almost four years now and we’re seeing that hockey sense shine in the NHL and he’s been a big part of the team’s success lately when other guys have been hurt. He’s been able to step up.”

