Hurricanes Top Rookie Alexander Nikishin Getting First Chance On Power Play

It looks like a certain rookie is going to be getting a big opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes.

At the team's practice on Wednesday and morning skate on Thursday, rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin was quarterbacking the second power play unit, indicating he'd be getting his first crack at running an NHL power play.

"Well, it's a necessity," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We're missing the number one guy there, so it's pushing everybody up or into different spots, but he has that ability."

Nikishin has been thrown into more responsibility since the plethora of injuries to Carolina's blueline, and he's been really making the most of the opportunity.

The Russian rookie has been logging big minutes for the Hurricanes, with a career high 27:33 just two days ago, and the more he's played, the better he's looked and the more the coaching staff has trusted him.

Now, he'll be getting a chance to run a power play, something he had plenty of experience with in Russia.

While many had been clamoring for the talented blueliner to get in on the power play earlier, the coaching staff has been weary of overloading the rookie, since he's already having to learn the NHL itself, the team, the language, the culture and so much more.

But now the Canes can't afford to take it slow with Nikishin given that half of their starting defense is injured. Plus, what harm can it do to give someone new a crack on the league's worst man advantage?

"It's just that, again, we're probably asking a little much of a young kid," Brind'Amour said. "You definitely saw it in the future. You would have said, 'Hey, at some point, he's going to get to this,' but why not throw him in there now and get the reps in? Because that's what you need at this level. To actually learn the position, you have to get in the fire. So as I said, we have the need, might as well throw him in there now and see how he can adapt."

