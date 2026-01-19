Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes Winger Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Against Sabres Due To Shoulder Injury cover image

Hurricanes Winger Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Against Sabres Due To Shoulder Injury

Ryan Henkel
14h
A crunching hit sidelines Hurricanes forward Eric Robinson. His absence impacts Carolina's speed and penalty kill as they battle Buffalo.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Eric Robinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's game against the Buffalo Sabres due to an upper-body injury.

Robinson was injured by a hit from Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin in the first period as the Canes forward tried to dig for the puck in front of the Buffalo net.

The Carolina winger was bent over and Dahlin, who took exception to him taking a swipe at his netminder, hit him right in the shoulder. 

The 30-year-old forward was in discomfort as he left the ice and after a few minutes on the bench, departed back to the locker room

Robinson has been a dependable forward for the Hurricanes this year, so his absence isn't necessarily a minor one.

He has 10 goals, 15 points and 60 hits in 43 games with Carolina and also was a dependable presence on the penalty kill as well.

His speed provides a big boost to the Hurricanes ability to transition the puck and he has been solid at drawing calls too, while only having taken a single one himself.

