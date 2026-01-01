'I Feel Really Good': Seth Jarvis Returns To Practice; Moving Closer Toward Return To Lineup

The Carolina Hurricanes got some good news on Thursday as star forward Seth Jarvis returned to the ice for the first time since sustaining an injury on Dec. 19, taking part in the team's morning skate.

"[I feel] fucking fantastic," Jarvis said to reporters. "Did you see me? I've been scoring the last like four days, I feel really good and nothing really hurts anymore. Definitely trending in the right direction."

The Canes' top winger was injured after he was tripped by Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues off of the rush, causing him to crash forcefully into the goal post.

Jarvis, 23, has missed the team's last five games due to a rib injury because of that play, but despite that, he still leads Carolina in goals (19) and is second in points (29).

"I missed my friends so much," Jarvis said on Thursday. "Just to be out there with them and to see them regularly is really nice. It's nice to be around them and talk to more than two people."

Jarvis said the last few weeks have been painful both in terms of the injury and also with having to just sit and watch his team from the sidelines.

"To go out like that and not really know what your recovery or timeline is, it's tough," Jarvis said. "So I tried to just take it day-by-day, but that's easier said than done when you see your friends all skating and I'm sitting on the bench watching practice. I'm just super happy to be back out there."

Now, the Winnipeg native says that he's virtually pain free, something he credited to his naturally fast healing ability and consumption of chocolate milk, and that was evident by the fact that he was once again back on the ice with the team, albeit in a yellow, non-contact jersey.

"I think I can take it off right now and probably fight Svechy," Jarvis said about the non-contact jersey, "But it's up to the trainers to see what they think. But I feel really good."

The Hurricanes definitely need Jarvis back, as they went 2-3-1 since he went out of the lineup, so it's a great sign to see that he's nearing a return.

