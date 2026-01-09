Imminent Return Feels Inevitable For Hurricanes Star With Latest AHL Reassignment

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that they have reassigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL Friday morning, meaning that Jaccob Slavin should be returning to the lineup very, very soon.

The 31-year-old defenseman has been recovering from an upper-body injury he suffered after getting boarded from behind by Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer on Dec. 19.

It was a tough blow for Slavin, who was just three games into his return from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him for 28 games previously, but perhaps the new injury gave him even more time for that injury to heal as it was one that had pestered him from the preseason and the team had been extra cautious on.

Slavin, who has been practicing with the team for a little over a week now and recently also shed the non-contact jersey, has been a much missed piece on the Hurricanes' blueline.

The team has done an admirable job stepping up in his and the plethora of other absences they've had to deal with this year, but there's simply no replacing the best defensive defenseman in the game.

With the reassignment, Slavin will be able to be activated off of IR, as the Canes needed to free up a roster spot, and barring no immediate setbacks, he should play Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken as Carolina looks for a fourth straight win.

Nystrom, 23, has been a real gem of a find for Carolina this season.

The sheer amount of injuries the Canes dealt with to start the year meant he got the chance to showcase himself and what an impression he made.

The Swedish blueliner parlayed his opportunity into an extended stretch of games — he now has 33 under his belt, with eight points in that span — and he proved that he can be an everyday NHL defenseman.

That's why the team signed the 2021 seventh-round pick to a four-year extension earlier in the year and if it wasn't for the fact that he can be reassigned to the AHL without the need for waivers, he'd probably still be with the team as the seventh defenseman.

But it'll also be better for him in the long run to get regular playing time down with Chicago Wolves rather than sitting up in the press box with Carolina.

He's gonna be a good player for years to come and his development also gives the Canes a little more flexibility when it comes to potential trade packages as well.

