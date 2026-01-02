Jaccob Slavin, Sebastian Aho Named To Olympic Rosters

The Carolina Hurricanes had a pair of players named to official Olympic rosters today, as both Sebastian Aho (Finland) and Jaccob Slavin (USA) learned that they will be headed to Milano in February.

Aho, who was already named as one of the first six players for Suomi back in the summer, currently leads the Hurricanes in scoring and is second amongst all Finnish players this season in points as well (40).

In fact, his 16 goals are tied with Mikko Rantanen for the most by a Finnish player so far this year.

Slavin, although currently out with an upper-body injury, was also named as one of the eight defensemen for Team USA.

The shutdown blueliner was a standout performer for the Americans last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off and he'll be looking to do it again in 2026.

Other Olympians for the Hurricanes include Frederik Andersen and Nikolaj Ehlers for Team Denmark, who, although the official roster hasn't been announced yet, were part of the first six players named back in the summer.

