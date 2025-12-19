Jordan Martinook Out With Injury Against Panthers; Jesperi Kotkaniemi To Draw Back In

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their top defensive wingers tonight when they take on the Florida Panthers, as Jordan Martinook will not play due to injury.

The 33-year-old winger had played in every game for the Hurricanes this season so far, putting up four goals and 11 points, but he left the game early on Wednesday against the Nashville Predators due to a lower-body injury.

Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour labeled the forward as day-to-day.

Eric Robinson will get the bump up to Martinook's spot and center Jesperi Kotkaniemi will draw back in.

Kotkaniemi has missed the team's last five games after playing in only two since returning from an ankle injury.

When asked what he'd like to see from him tonight, Brind'Amour stated:

"I'd love to see that presence. He's a big body, so can he get in there, create some loose pucks, create havoc? Got a good shoot so can we utilize that a little more, He doesn't have to be super impactful, but I want to notice him around the body and see some things that he brings to the table."

