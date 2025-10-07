Logan Stankoven Understands Challenges Of Transitioning To Center

Logan Stankoven is set to take on an important responsibility as the Carolina Hurricanes’ No. 2 center.

While Stankoven is generally accustomed to playing on the wing, the Hurricanes had a need at center, and he’s now ready to fill it.

Stankoven knows that it will be an adjustment to switch from playing the wing to center.

“I think, being center, you’ve got to be a little bit more patient,” Stankoven said via The Athletic. “There’s a few things where you catch yourself. You’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to slam on the brakes.’ I think with my motor, I’m kind of go, go. But sometimes you’ve got to slow down and think and just kind of assess the situation.”

The Hurricanes traded for Stankoven as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade in March, and he quickly fit in with his new team.

Now, we’ll see if he’s up for the task of blossoming into a top-tier NHL center.