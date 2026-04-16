NHL Announces Game 1 Start Times

Opening puck drops revealed! Catch the Hurricanes vs. Senators Saturday at 3 p.m., with more thrilling matchups to follow.
The NHL has finally announced the start times for Game 1 of the eight first-round series.
The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators will open up the postseason with a 3 p.m. showdown Saturday at Lenovo Center and streamed on both FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN.
Parking lots and team store will open at noon that day and there will also be a pregame plaza party beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The arena will open its doors at 1:30 p.m., with warmups set to take place at 2:30 p.m.
The Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins/Philadelphia Flyers will follow up that game on Saturday, with puck drops scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Montreal Canadiens/Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins/Buffalo Sabres, Utah Mammoth/Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche series will all then kick off on Sunday at still to be determined times.
Finally, the Pacific #2/#3 series (which has yet to be decided) will start on Monday.
No other game information has been released yet, but the NHL will apparently announce the full first-round schedule after the regular season officially concludes tonight.
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