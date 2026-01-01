Noah Philp Takes Part In First Practice With New Team

Newest Carolina Hurricane Noah Philp joined the team for the first time on Thursday, skating as an extra as the team prepares to take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The former Edmonton Oiler was claimed off of waivers by the Hurricanes on Tuesday and it took him a few days to get his life packed up and get his work visa all worked out.

"It's been pretty hectic," Philp said following his first morning skate. "Got the call that I was going on waivers and then was picked up by Carolina. Had a day or two to pack up the place in Edmonton before I came out here. But super happy to be here."

And much like any new face, it's probably going to take some time for Philp to get up to speed in Carolina.

"New players, it always takes some time for everyone to get to know him, him to know us," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "So that'll be a little bit of a process."

There aren't too many connections for Philp in the locker room (outside of him and Jarvis playing against one another for a single season back in their WHL days) and Rod Brind'Amour himself even said he honestly didn't know that much about the kid.

"Sometimes that's better," Brind'Amour said about the unfamiliarity. "Fresh start for him, gets a clean slate and we'll work him in here at some point and then go from there."

"I heard lots of things about it here," Philp said. "Great culture and so far I've definitely seen that. Definitely a hard working atmosphere. I don't know too many guys, but you do make friends pretty quick and everyone seemed super welcoming."

But the one thing the Canes do know about Philp is that he's a right-handed centerman, with a good faceoff percentage and size.

"That's something that we've been trying to incorporate into our group," Brind'Amour said. "He just needs to find a niche. We have that need, so not sure when he'll play, but he will at some point."

"Just a solid two-way game," Philp said when asked to describe his game. "Some physicality, some size, some skating and hopefully contributing offensively as well. Just being strong overall."

There isn't any current timeline for Philp, but if Carolina is serious about giving him a shot, then perhaps we'll see him out there within the next week or so.

"I feel blessed to be here and I just try to take it all in and enjoy it," Philp said. "I think that's when you can play your best. When you're having fun."

