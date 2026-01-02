Shayne Gostisbehere Likely To Play Tomorrow Against Colorado

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury, but the veteran looks to be on the cusp of returning.

Gostisbehere, 32, skated with the team on Friday for the first time since leaving the lineup and he said that he feels he could potentially play tomorrow.

"Felt good to be in a team practice again," Gostisbehere said. "Get the legs moving and feeling good."

Gostisbehere, like much of the defense, has dealt with nagging injuries all season due to the condensed nature of the schedule, and his most recent flare up was no different.

"Just with the expedited schedule, you know," Gostisbehere said. "Little maintenance things here and there that are just nagging things that you think are good and then they come back up and stuff like that. You just have to bear down and take care of it a little more."

At practice, Gostisbehere skated on a pair alongside Sean Walker, his partner for most of last season, and he was also working with the top power play unit as well, both signs that he's close to a return.

The offensively talented blueliner is a big piece for the Hurricanes, as his 29 points ranks third on the tea, and he's also one of the best puck movers on the backend.

The team has struggled a bit with breaking out from their own zone, so Gostisbehere could help alleviate some of the pressure that has sunk the team as of late.

And his return would come at a good time too as the league's best team, the Colorado Avalanche, will be quite a challenge.

