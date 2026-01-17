Logo
Shayne Gostisbehere, William Carrier To Miss More Games; Out Against New Jersey

Ryan Henkel
15h
Key Hurricanes Shayne Gostisbehere and William Carrier are sidelined again. Their absence impacts scoring and physical play, presenting new challenges for Carolina.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to deal with injury issues as the season chugs along.

After returning a pair of players just a week ago, the Canes are now without defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and forward William Carrier.

Gostisbehere, 32, has dealt with a variety of injury issues all season long, playing in just 35 games this year

Despite that though, the American blueliner leads the team in blueline scoring with 32 points.

While the team certainly misses his 5v5 scoring and puck moving, Alexander Nikishin has stepped up well in his absence on the top power play.

This will be his second straight game for Carolina without Gostisbehere.

The veteran defender finished out the game in St. Louis, logging nearly 19 minutes, but Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said he didn't feel great the next morning and has since been out of the lineup.

Carrier, 31, will miss his fourth straight game due to a lower-body injury.

The physical winger has also dealt with a handful of injuries this year, playing in just 38 games.

The team certainly misses his edge, as he leads Carolina in hits with 91.

