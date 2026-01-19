Brandon Bussi Puts On A Show As Hurricanes Best Sabres In Heated, Physical Contest

If you just glance at the box score from Monday afternoon's game, you might not think much about Brandon Bussi's performance.
But for everyone who actually watched the game, you'd know just how impressive an outing it was for the Carolina Hurricanes' rookie netminder.
Bussi stopped 17 shots in the victory, but over half of them were grade-A scoring chances, including a potential candidate for Save of the Year.
During the second period, the Buffalo Sabres were on the power play in a 1-1 game and a broken play led to Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch in all alone in front of the Hurricanes net.
Thompson sent it across to Tuch, who got it right back to Thompson, but what should have been a guaranteed go-ahead goal for one of the league's top goal scorers, was denied by the glove of Brandon Bussi.
The netminder read the play perfectly and managed to quickly plant his left skate to explode back over to Thompson with the glove already positioned right where it needed to be.
It was an incredible save and one that easily told the story of that game, but it wasn't the only one.
Time and time again, Bussi came through for Carolina and he was the primary reason for their 2-1 win.
The game didn't start out great for the 27-year-old goaltender as Buffalo actually scored on their first shot of the game.
Rasmus Dahlin came down the right wing and ripped a shot top corner to beat Bussi just 1:33 into the game.
Perhaps Bussi took that one personally, as he was lights out the rest of the way.
Carolina actually didn't take too long to respond to that initial goal against either, as Andrei Svechnikov was the man on the spot for a backdoor tap-in just under six minutes later.
Sebastian Aho laced the perfect pass to the Russian winger who crashed hard to the net, but it was Sean Walker's heads-up play in the neutral zone, jumping up for a quick steal, that gave the Hurricanes the time and space for the goal.
The other story of the game was the physicality.
It was clear that there's no love lost between these two squads, but it all really kicked off following a questionable hit from Dahlin.
The Sabres captain laid a big hit on Eric Robinson, which was a bit late and caught him unaware right on his shoulder as he was bent over.
He would not return to the game, and it seems like the Canes took a number, because they finished every check they could on Dahlin the rest of the way, especially Svechnikov.
The 2018 first and second overall picks were battling all afternoon long, with multiple hits, scrums and penalties caused between the pair.
Ultimately though, the Canes were the beneficiaries of the increased emotions as they scored the go-ahead goal following a penalty to Owen Power for a pointless cross-check to the back of Logan Stankoven.
The Canes needed just seven seconds on the man advantage for Seth Jarvis to put back his own rebound and from there, the team held on for their third-straight win and 13th consecutive win at home over the Sabres, a record dating back to 2016.
