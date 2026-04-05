Air Jarvis: Hurricanes Star Goes Viral For Goal Celebration

Seth Jarvis's epic board-leaping goal celebration after an 11-game drought captivated fans, igniting social media buzz.
It had been 11 games without an even strength goal for Seth Jarvis, so it's safe to say that the 24-year-old winger was a little overcome by emotion when he finally snapped his drought.
After scoring past Ilya Sorokin in the first period of Saturday's game against the New York Islanders, Jarvis celebrated by leaping into the boards and very nearly getting both of his feet above the dasher.
Generally, the dashers at an NHL rink are over two and a half feet tall, so he got over 30 inches of verticality with his leap, which is pretty impressive to say the least.
"I've been working on trying to dunk, so working on my vertical," Jarvis said postgame. "Gotta shout out Billy B [Strength and Conditioning coach Bill Burniston] for getting me right and yeah, I'm getting there."
Jarvis had a two-goal outing on Saturday, moving him to 32 goals on the year and just one short of matching his career high.
"Nice to score on a goalie and not an empty net, so that's a stepping stone," Jarvis said. "I've had a lot of chances and, you know, that's one thing. You know you're doing something right when you're creating like that, but to see it go in is huge."
Following the celebration, social media had a bit of fun too.
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