Andrei Svechnikov Reaches 400 Point Milestone In Lopsided Win Over Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov is now officially a member of the 400-point club.
After reaching 399 points following a four-point night against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 6, Svechnikov was held off of the scoresheet the next four games and through two periods on Friday, he was still without a marker.
But he found a way to cash in during Carolina's six-goal period against the Florida Panthers, potting one himself for his 400th career point.
"It took me probably five games or so, so at some point I had to get that point, but Jarvy made a nice play at 5-on-3 and I kind of popped out from the middle and he just made a nice play," Svechnikov said.
It's been an up and down career so far for Svechnikov, as he joined the league at 18 with tons of promise, but has dealt with cold stretches as well as a variety of injuries over his eight years in the league.
The offensive talent has always been there, but it comes and goes in waves.
This year has been a prime example for the 25 year old as he went the first eight games of the season without a point, before putting it all together here as of late.
Since December, Svechnikov has 23 points in 23 games and sits third on the team in total points with 38.
The production is starting to really come through for the 2018 second-overall pick and if he can keep being a night in, night out impact player for Carolina, this could very well be a breakthrough year for him.
"Right from the get go, when he came on the scene, you knew this was a super talented player," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I think he's had his ups and downs with the consistency part like a lot of players do, but in general, you know he can put up points in bunches. It's not surprising for him to have those totals."
