From The Delivery Room to Playoff Hockey: Sean Walker's Wild Ride

"It's awesome to see," said teammate Taylor Hall. "A life changing moment. I think he was a little bit stressed in the last couple weeks just on when it was gonna happen, if it was gonna be a game day or if he was gonna miss a game because when you looked at the due date, it was right around the second round of the playoffs. I think he was happy that it happened the way it did. You just have so much energy after seeing your kid born, so I wasn't worried about him in the least."