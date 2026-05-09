'We Get In There': Hurricanes Ready To Stand Up For Each Other; Unafraid Of Physical Pushback
Haunted by past playoff bullying, the Hurricanes have transformed into a defiant powerhouse, one that isn't afraid to standup for teammates and take matters into their own hands.
Game 3 against the Florida Panthers in last year's Eastern Conference Final was an embarrassing day for the organization.
Florida put the Hurricanes in a 3-0 stranglehold thanks to a 6-2 blowout that game, but that really wasn't even the worst part of it.
No, it was when Matthew Tkachuk started chasing and rag dolling Sebastian Aho, Carolina's franchise cornerstone, around the ice once the game was out of hand with barely a response from the team.
"There's a fine line there, but when the game is out of hand... We needed to do a better job of that," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Hockey is a physical and emotional game , but at a certain point, you have to show that you aren't going to be pushed around.
Fast forward a year and you can see the how those scars though have shaped this year's Hurricanes team.
Multiple times throughout the playoffs, both the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers have tried to up the physicality against Carolina when things haven't gone their way, but the Canes have been unfazed, and actually, it's only led to even more of a physical response from the.
The Hurricanes are fourth amongst the remaining postseason teams in hits thrown per game and they've delivered quite a few big ones too.
"Guys aren't gonna get pushed around," Brind'Amour said. "We have no issue with that."
But what's been the most noticeable is the response when teams are trying to take liberties with guys after the whistle.
The Hurricanes have been quick to respond whenever they think a teammate is getting taken advantage of and they aren't afraid to grab a guy and start wrestling.
"It's the mindset that we're gonna stick together," Aho said. "It's been great to see how we've responded to certain things. I think that's big this time of year. Obviously you don't need to be running around and doing anything stupid, but there's always moments where you don't want to take any steps back and we've done a good job with that."
The clearest example of that commitment was in Game 3 against the Flyers.
With the game well out of hand, Philly decided to try and muscle up on Logan Stankoven (the smallest guy on the ice mind you).
He didn't flinch, but he also didn't have to take on the challenge alone though, as before long, multiple guys were squaring off as everyone on the ice was looking to stand up for their teammate (and that was even without Nicolas Deslauriers suited up).
"It's just a matter of getting in there," Aho said. "It's about showing up for guys."
"We get in there," said Nikolaj Ehlers, who himself grabbed a Flyer in that scrum. "And it's not just one guy. It's all five guys. Even Freddie gets in there a little bit. I think we've got that part down."
Stankoven is no stranger to teams trying to pick on him, as it happened in the regular season and the Ottawa series, but him and linemate Jackson Blake are two of the feistiest players on the team and they're not afraid to go at anyone even despite their size.
"Just trying to stick together and not cross the line too much," Stankoven said. "Just being there for each other. I think you learn something each series and I think Florida last year taught us something."
The Canes haven't experienced a ton of adversity so far this postseason, with a perfect 7-0 record through two rounds so far, but they've passed every test along the way and that bodes well as the playoffs go deeper and deeper.
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