Pyotr Kochetkov To Start For Carolina; Had Missed Last 8 Games With Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes will be getting goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov back in the lineup tonight as they take on the San Jose Sharks.

The Russian netminder had missed the team's last eight games with a lower-body injury, a reaggravation of the ailment that kept him out of the start of the season.

However, he's been practicing with the team for over a week now and tonight he's indeed back in the crease.

Kochetkov, 26, has a 4-0-0 record this season with a 0.926 save percentage and 1.70 GAA.

He was nine seconds away from a second shutout in his last start in Boston, but has provided the Canes with steady performances in each game he's played this year.

The Russian goalie has played in 40+ games in each of the past two seasons, but injuries have started to add up for him rather frequently already in his short career.

The team will really need him to be available moving forward, especially with Frederik Andersen struggling, so tonight will be a good test for the young goalie.

