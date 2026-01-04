Sebastian Aho Tallies 300th Career Goal In Style

The Carolina Hurricanes franchise cornerstone, Sebastian Aho, netted his 300th career goal Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche and what a goal it was.

Aho scored on a shorthanded breakaway to give his team a 1-0 lead over the Avalanche and did it while the team was wearing their throwback Hartford Whalers jerseys.

It was the Finnish center's signature move, forehand, backhand, five-hole, and it came at a critical junction in the game.

Aho is just the third player in franchise history to record 300 goals with the club (Ron Francis, Eric Staal) and he's now just 82 goals behind Francis for the most ever in franchise history.

Aho is also just the fifth Finnish player in NHL history to reach the 300-goal milestone. The others include Teemu Selanne, Jari Kurri, Olli Jokinen and Mikko Rantanen.

The center is already the franchise's all-time leader in shorthanded goals with the 300th career goal being his 21st.

Trio Of Former Hurricanes Return To Lenovo Center For First Time

Fan favorites Necas, Burns, and Drury step back onto Carolina ice, confronting their former team for the first time.

