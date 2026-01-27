Who Are The Fastest, Hardest Shooting Carolina Hurricanes Per NHL EDGE?

The NHL has improved its data tracking year over year and introduced some new data to the public just a few seasons ago with NHL EDGE.
With the new data, we now know how fast skaters are going and how hard their shots are as well as a few other various data points.
So who are the top Carolina Hurricanes in these categories?
We all know that Alexander Nikishin has a bomb of a shot, but did you know he has far and away the hardest shot on the team?
Nikishin has registered the top three hardest shots by a Hurricane this season, with his hardest coming on Oct. 14 against the San Jose Sharks, where he uncorked a 98.97mph rocket.
Overall, Nikishin has six of the team's 10 hardest shots of the year and is the 98th percentile for the league in terms of shots between 90-100mph with 24 such shots.
The next best is Andrei Svechnikov, who had a 96.06mph one-timer against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 19.
Top 5
The fastest single burst for a skater this year was Seth Jarvis, who got up to 23.38mph on Dec. 19 against the Florida Panthers... which was when he got tripped into the goal post causing him to miss eight games with injury.
Overall though, Jarvis has been the team's speediest skater, with four out of the 10 quickest bursts on the team.
Jarvis is in the 95th percentile for top speed, 95th percentile again for bursts over 22mph (11) and 88th percentile for bursts between 20-22mph (101).
Eric Robinson is just behind the young star in terms of top speed, with a 23.30mph burst recorded on Dec. 17 against the Nashville Predators.
Top 5
