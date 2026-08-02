3 Blackhawks Prospects Who Will Have AHL Start Due To New NHL Additions

The Chicago Blackhawks have a handful of prospects who will get an AHL start because of the new additions to the team.
It’s been quite the off-season for the Chicago Blackhawks. They made a big trade, signed some depth players, and brought back a franchise icon. Now, they are hoping that the 2026-27 season is another improvement over the year prior.
Part of making these additions is taking up roster spots from guys who thought they might have cracked the lineup. This has become a hard team to make for every player on the bottom half of the roster, especially at forward.
Multiple players with significant NHL experience may be on the outside looking in. It’s good to have depth, but some of these guys may begin the year in the AHL because of the additions pushing them down.
It’s even harder for unproven prospects at this stage of their careers. If one of these rookies, not including Roman Kantserov, makes the team out of camp, it would mean that they were sensational in camp and the preseason:
Sacha Boisvert
Sacha Boisvert was one of the best freshmen in the NCAA two years ago at the University of North Dakota. One year later, he transferred to Boston University, where things didn’t go as smoothly due to injury and inconsistencies. As a former first-round pick by the Blackhawks, he has the pedigree to eventually be a great contributor on a winning team.
After his 2025-26 season at BU ended, he signed his entry-level deal with Chicago and played in 7 games. In those seven games, he had one goal and one assist, along with a fight to emphasize the physical nature of his game. Sometimes, he looked outmatched when it came to size and strength, despite being a physical player, but his skills belong in the NHL even now.
This summer, a lot has been made about his bulking up. With the additions made to Chicago’s lineup, the AHL will be a great place for him to work on his game at the pro level before graduating to the NHL full-time. Injuries and potential trade deadline selling could force Boisvert into the lineup at some point, but starting in the AHL feels realistic.
AJ Spellacy
At the end of the season, it seemed like AJ Spellacy would have a chance to impact the Chicago Blackhawks as soon as opening night. Everywhere he goes, whether it be major junior or the World Junior Championships, Spellacy makes a difference.
Spellacy, a third-round pick (72nd overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, was not a high-end offensive producer with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. He did, however, have a knack for scoring big goals when the lights were brightest, and that applied to his time with Team USA at the World Juniors.
Spellacy has the tools to be a solid bottom-six forward in the NHL. His ceiling might not be as high as other prospects, but his floor is much higher. He is NHL-ready now on a team that could afford to play prospects in middle-six roles for a while.
For now, Spellacy will have to make his pro hockey debut as a member of the Rockford IceHogs (AHL). That league is perfect for him, as he will be able to prepare for the NHL by playing pro hockey against good players who are hungry to reach the NHL themselves.
There is a specific role that will have to open up for Spellacy to make his NHL Debut, but he will stay ready in the AHL under the development staff there.
Marek Vanacker
Marek Vanacker is an incredibly skilled forward whom Chicago took with the 27th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is one of the many Brantford Bulldogs to enter the Chicago Blackhawks system over the last handful of years.
In 2025-26, Vanacker took his game to another level to follow up his injury-riddled season the year before by having 47 goals and 35 assists in 82 games played. Those 47 goals led the OHL, beating out former Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham by one.
Now, after all of that success, he is a bit blocked at the NHL level for now. As moves are made within the organization, Vanacker is going to get his chance, but the Rockford IceHogs will be calling his name on Opening Night unless he is so spectacular in the preseason that the Hawks have no choice but to play him.
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